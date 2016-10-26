Cops say bank robber left with cash, bought a drink, returned to bank, got arrested

An unarmed man robbed a Key West bank only to return when he heard the police sirens and immediately surrender, a city spokeswoman said.
Stephen Daniel Stump, 36, was arrested on felony charges of robbery and falsely reporting an explosive device after police said he walked into the Centennial Bank branch at 701 Whitehead St. at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday demanding money and lying that he had a bomb in his backpack.
Stump left with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed over to a Duval Street restaurant, Mangoes, and ordered a drink from the bar.
“He paid with a $50 bill from the robbery, telling the bartender to keep the change,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. “When he heard sirens, he apparently returned to the bank and was apprehended. All of the money was recovered.”
Stump, whose ID card gave his home address as Key West’s homeless shelter, was arrested without incident and the bank building and his backpack were deemed safe by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad.
Crean said she cannot legally release how much money was stolen. She said while police were interviewing witnesses, one bank employee looked out a window and spotted Daniel standing right outside.
Stump walked up, put down his backpack and waited to be arrested, Crean said.
The robbery shut down part of Whitehead Street for about 30 minutes Tuesday while police worked the scene.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
