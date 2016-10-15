Endangered Key deer in fight for survival against Screwworms

As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World Screwworm. The Screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish & Wildlife, in partnership with the Florida and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, are working hard to eradicate the Screwworm and keep it contained to the lower Keys.
Broward County

Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar

The Florida National Guard hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Ronald O. Harrison Readiness Center, located in Miramar, Fla. The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located for support for state emergencies and operations in the South Florida area. Tours of the new facility will be available immediately following the ceremony.

