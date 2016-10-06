Driver charged with attacks on deputies

A Miami man stopped for reckless driving in Islamorada faces multiple felony counts of fighting with law enforcement officers.
A pickup truck driven by James A. Hogan, 28, was pulled over by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 85. Deputy Annette Simo said the truck steered onto the northbound shoulder around mile marker 83 to illegally pass traffic. She pursued the truck for two miles with lights and sirens before it stopped.
Hogan reportedly was not cooperative and refused to say why “a large amount of blood” was on his face, hands and shirt, the Monroe Sheriff’s Office said. Hogan later said he had a fight with a cousin at Long Key State Park.
Deputy Caridad Calloway and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper provided backup. Hogan reportedly “rolled up his windows and locked both doors of his truck,” then “began to reach for a backpack.” When Calloway reached through a partially open window to unlock the door, Hogan “rolled the window up on her arm,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hogan eventually agreed to get out of the truck and was handcuffed. He then “fought with deputies” and “tried to bite Sgt. Yunior Galvez,” agency information officer Becky Herrin said.
Hogan’s cousin declined to press charges, although a deputy speaking with the man at Long Key noted he had suffered “multiple wounds, including a number of bite marks.”
Counts against Hogan include two counts of battery on a police officer, violently resisting arrest and reckless driving. He was released from custody Sunday after posting $25,000 bond.
