Deadly fly larvae infest endangered Key deer, pose threat to pets and livestock

The death of several federally endangered Key deer in the past few weeks prompted federal and state officials to set up a checkpoint in Key Largo Monday to inspect all animals leaving Monroe County for a deadly parasitic fly larvae.
Health officials have had to euthanize several Key deer infected with the screwworm maggots since September and they don’t want the infestation to spread to pets and livestock outside of the county, according to www.flkeysnews.com.
It’s the first local infestation in the United States in more than 30 years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam declared an “agricultural state of emergency in Monroe County” on Monday.
Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the wounds of injured animals. The larvae hatches and then feed on the wound, which then becomes larger, according to a fact sheet from the Center for Food Security and Public Health at Iowa State University.
Humans can be infected the same way the flies infect animals, the fact sheet states.
