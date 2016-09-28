Convict wanted to rob armored bank truck and head to Cuba, cops say

A Stock Island man with two violent felony convictions was jailed after police say he bought a .40-caliber handgun from an undercover operative from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as part of a plan that would end with moving to Cuba.
Jose Ramon Pulido, 57, forked over $300 for the Glock 23 handgun in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on Stock Island, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“Pulido wanted to use the weapon to rob an armored Wells Fargo bank truck and subsequently flee with the money to Cuba,” Herrin said.
The Glock 23 is known as a lightweight weapon, 31.03 ounces loaded according to an Academy Sports and Outdoors ad, and holds a 13-round magazine.
Instead of heading to Havana with a pile of cash, Pulido was arrested Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a Florida convicted felon; conspiracy to commit a first degree felony — armed robbery — and unlawful use of a two-way device.
Pulido was also charged with six felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Pulido’s criminal history includes convictions for sexual battery on a victim under 16 years of age, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police.
On Tuesday, Pulido remained at the county jail on Stock Island without bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
