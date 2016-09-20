Florida Keys

September 20, 2016 5:53 AM

Former code inspector shot in the head in a ‘suspicious death’

By Gwen Filosa

A 58-year-old Key West man died from a gunshot to the head Sunday night in a “suspicious death,” police said.

John Harold Cruz, who worked for the city from 2005 to 2013, was found dead inside his Peacon Lane home after police responded to a medical emergency call after 11:30 p.m., said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

“Detectives are not releasing details of the circumstances because the investigation in ongoing,” Crean said in a statement.

Cruz started with the city as a code compliance inspector and one year later was promoted to a code specialist, according to city officials. In 2007, he was promoted to building inspector and worked until he resigned in 2013 at an annual salary of $50,836.

Peacon Lane runs from Caroline to Eaton street and is close to the historic seaport.

