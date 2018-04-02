Family-friendly things to do: Celebrities, Disney on ice

Thursday
Never miss a local story.
FINAL WEEKEND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is winding down, with its almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrill-seekers (check out the new Hard Rock, Hyper Loop, Frog Hopper and Wiggle Worm), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (at 8 p.m. Friday, check out the female hip-hop group TLC [“Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs”]; while rapper Nelly [“Hot in Herre,” “Country Grammar”] closes out the concert series at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $14; free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
DISNEY ON ICE REACH FOR THE STARS
It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, plus beloved characters from Disney’s “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$52.
Friday
ROCK THE OCEAN TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL
Country music’s biggest beach party celebrates its sixth year with headliners Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Snoop Dogg, Brothers Osborne, Dwight Yoakam and Lee Brice, plus dozens more including Kip Moore, Cheap Trick, LANCO and Shaggy. But it’s not just about music: The three-day, family-friendly fest also aims to raise awareness of endangered sea turtles and ocean conservation.
Details: Noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.tortugamusicfestival.com; $125 one-day general admission, $229 three-day pass, $425 one-day VIP pass, $1,100 three-day VIP pass; kids 6 and under free.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2017 comedy film “Despicable Me 3,” which continues the adventures of ex-super-villain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), his adorable daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes and, of course the Minions. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
NATURE FILM NIGHT GREAT MIGRATIONS: BORN TO MOVE
Stunning documentary by National Geographic takes you on an adventure featuring four of the most remarkable animal movements: sperm whales traveling more than a million miles in a lifetime, red crabs overcoming horrific obstacles on a daily basis, monarch butterflies taking four generations to cross a continent, and wildebeest rising above the gaping jaws of ravenous crocodiles.
Details: Gates open at 6:30, film at 8 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU FREE FAMILY DAY
In this “Discovering Design” program titled Word Play, kids can celebrate Poetry Month by composing their first haikus, with the help of their grown-ups. To get their creative juices flowing, children can start off by playing with words on the word wall, then make their own book of poems.
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.wolfsonian.org; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS’ CLUB
Wear your favorite Miami Heat gear for a chance to win tickets to upcoming games, plus enjoy music, games, giveaways for the kids and plenty of surprises. Open to kids 12 and under.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
FINAL WEEKEND ALADDIN JR.
Enter “A Whole New World” with this musical adventure filled with magic and the power of love. Based on Disney’s 1992 Oscar-winning animated film, the show tells the tale of street urchin Aladdin, who uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry the beautiful princess Jasmine.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
Sunday
WYNWOOD BBQ FEST GRILLIN & CHILLIN
Family-friendly event offers great BBQ, live music, cold beer and a dog playground, plus cooking workshops and a Family Fun Zone featuring obstacle courses, face-painting, inflatables and more. What else could you ask for?
Details: 11 a.m. Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; free, RSVP at www.wynwoodbbqfest.com.
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA FAMILY DAY
Children of all ages can enjoy a peek behind the curtain at this hands-on, behind-the-scenes experience with interactive musical activities and a live, family-friendly performance.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Miramar Cultural Center Theater, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org; free.
POSITIVE VIBRATIONS REGGAE SUNDAYS
Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs in a family-friendly setting – this week, enjoy live reggae grooves by longtime local fave Innasense.
Details: 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.
SKATING AWAY STARS ON ICE
Wish the 2018 Winter Olympics weren’t over? Bask in the glory of world-class figure skating as bronze medalist Nathan Chen, the first skater to land five different quadruple jumps during a single program, leads a stellar lineup also including brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, 2014 Ice Dance gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White and many more.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $12.50-$80.
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS JJ HAIRSTON
Director and composer leads his Youthful Praise urban gospel choir through inspirational hits including “Deliver” and “Awesome God,” plus tracks from its latest album, “You Deserve It.”
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
TALENT COMPETITION FUTURE STARS 2018
See South Florida’s best and brightest young singers and dancers face off at this 15th-annual performing arts competition.
Details: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show time 6:30 p.m., at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
Free For All
DWNTWN MOVIE NIGHT “COCO”
Bi-monthly series features free, family-friendly flicks at various locations in Downtown Miami. This month’s selection is the emotional 2017 Pixar smash “Coco,” which follows 12-year-old Miguel’s pursuit of music, despite his family’s objections, amid Day of the Dead drama. There will be food and cocktails available for purchase, plus games, prizes and giveaways.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.miamidda.com/movienights; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments