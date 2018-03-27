Family-friendly things to do: Hunt for eggs all over South Florida

Thursday

IT’S FUN BEING “GREEN” ECO-EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Celebrate both Easter and Earth Day early at this fun-filled day that teaches kids how to reuse, reduce and recycle. Plus, during the egg-drop competition, children will use their creativity and ingenuity to create cradles or parachutes to protect eggs surviving the fall from a 50-foot fire truck crane.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.

PLAY BALL! MIAMI MARLINS

Hope springs eternal on Opening Day! Cheer on the Fish against the mighty Chicago Cubs, and enjoy a special performance by DJ Khaled, who teams up with four-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd for the live premiere of the Marlins’ new anthem, “Just Gettin’ Started.”

Details: Concert begins at 11:45 a.m., game time is 12:40 p.m. Thursday, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $30.

BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrill-seekers (check out the new Hard Rock, Hyper Loop, Frog Hopper and Wiggle Worm), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (at 7 p.m. Friday, check out the Battle of the DJs with DJ Laz; while Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton group Gente de Zona [“Bailando,” with Enrique Iglesias] performs at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.

Details: Gates open at noon Thursday-Sunday, running through April 8, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $12; free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.

DISNEY ON ICE REACH FOR THE STARS

It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, plus beloved characters from Disney’s “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; and from April 5-8 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$75.

Friday

MIAMI SEAQUARIUM BUNNYPALOOZA 2018

Easter Weekend hops onto the scene at the Seaquarium with continuous Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, slides, rides, a rock-climbing wall, and a daily Easter Parade starting at 12:30 p.m., with floats, bands, strolling performers, costumed characters and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.

GULFSTREAM PARK SPRING CELEBRATION

Outdoor family festival features an interactive DJ, an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, face-painting, balloon artists, games, sing-alongs, prizes and much more. Guests will also enjoy a painting station hosted by Color Me Mine.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.

Saturday

FLOWER POWER ORCHID & BROMELIAD SHOW

Just in time for Easter, the 37th anniversary of this event offers everything orchid-related you could dream up, including classes, demonstrations, and the most beautiful orchids for sale from more than 30 vendors (get one for Mom!). Plus, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and make holiday arts & crafts.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; 954-473-2955 or www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 ages 3-11 and free for children 2 or younger.

PINTO’S FARM EASTER CELEBRATION

Get in on old-fashioned Easter fun with one-of-a-kind egg hunts, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, pony rides, a race track, tractor farm tours and access to the petting zoo.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through April 15, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $16 online, $19 at the door, kids under 1 free.

ZOO MIAMI EGG SAFARI

Kids 12 and under can enjoy continuous egg hunts (there will be 100,000 eco-friendly Easter eggs!), photos with the Easter Bunny, music, games, prizes and a chance to watch the zoo animals receive their own holiday treats.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; free with daily admission ($22.95, $18.95 kids 3-12).

DISNEY CLASSIC ALADDIN JR.

Enter “A Whole New World” with this musical adventure filled with magic and the power of love. Based on Disney’s 1992 Oscar-winning animated film, the show tells the tale of street urchin Aladdin, who uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry the beautiful princess Jasmine.

Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 7, at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.

CULTURAL EVENT RITMO DORAL

Second-annual, family-friendly festival presented by The City of Doral and the Rhythm Foundation features great music by Latin Grammy-winning Brazilian singer Vanessa Da Mata and local Latin-rock band Locos Por Juana, plus delicious food and drink and plenty of fun activities for the little ones.

Details: 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral; www.cityofdoral.com; free.

Sunday

MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SPRING FLING

Celebrate the sunshine and enjoy a puppet show with Peter Rabbit, then get basketfuls of candy during Egg Hunts happening between noon and 3 p.m. Kids can also compete in a relay race, and get creative in the Art Studio by making spring-inspired wearable art and decorating egg-shaped art.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, free for kids under 12 months.

HOT WHEELS DREAM CAR CLASSIC

Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and-joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.

GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM

Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.

Free For All

EASTER IN THE GABLES EGGSTREME EGG HUNT

Egg-finding kids in the Gables can choose between five parks that will have simultaneous hunts.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at: Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center, 405 University Dr.; Jaycee Park, 1230 Hardee Rd.; Phillips Park, 90 Menores Ave.; Salvadore Park, 1120 Andalusia Ave.; and Sunrise Harbor Park, 25 Sunrise Ave.; www.coralgables.com; free.

