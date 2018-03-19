Family-friendly things to do: Youth Fair, Easter celebrations

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Last day to buy one day, get one year — which is a great deal. Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2018 pass that allows guests to visit as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM THE LION GUARD
One-of-a-kind exhibit, developed by Miami Children’s Museum in collaboration with Disney Junior, will bring “The Lion Guard” story to life for kids, taking them on an adventure through the Pride Lands where they'll be inspired to protect the Circle of Life. Along the way, important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem solving, creative thinking, and arts & culture will be spotlighted.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Sept. 9, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
“FEEL THE WOW” UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS
Discover the kid in you at this spectacular show that brings a fresh, hip vibe to family entertainment. UniverSoul, now celebrating its 25th year, features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe. You’ll see everything from death-defying acrobatics to exotic animals, including the High Wire, motor bikes and the Giant Wheel of Death.
Details: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday; at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. (one mile west of I-75); Miramar; Ticketmaster; $15-$33, under 12 months free.
BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrill-seekers (check out the new Hard Rock, Hyper Loop, Frog Hopper and Wiggle Worm), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae performs at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday, running through April 8, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $12; free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
Friday
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special Sleeping Beauty show.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Saturday
PINECREST GARDENS EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Kids, does the prospect of 50,000 eggs to be hunted sound exciting? Join in the fun with hourly hunts for toddlers, “boppers” and tweens, plus nonstop fun including prizes, face-painting, balloon art, interactive games, music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, story-telling, delicious food and even a wildlife show.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5 online, $7 at the gate.
PINTO’S FARM EASTER CELEBRATION
Get an early start on the Easter fun with one-of-a-kind egg hunts, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, pony rides, a race track, tractor farm tours and access to the petting zoo.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through April 15, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $16 online, $19 at the door, kids under 1 free.
26TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, it’s your last chance to get medieval, as the seventh and final Ren-Fest chapter brings “Witches, Warlocks and all about Harry Potter,” and yes, Muggles are welcome. Plus, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
A TASTE OF THE BAYOU CRAWDEBAUCHERY FESTIVAL
Weekend food and music festival celebrates the culture and cuisine of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, with live music by British glam-rockers The Struts, New Orleans’ trombone-fronted Bonerama, singer-songwriter Maggie Koerner, Americana singer-guitarist Anders Osborne and many more. Plus, there will be authentic Cajun bites such as beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and po-boys, and a KidZone featuring crawfish races, face-painting and jugglers.
Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; www.crawdebauchery.com; $40 advance, $50 at the door, VIP $80-$250, kids 12 and under free.
DISNEY CLASSIC ALADDIN JR.
Enter “A Whole New World” with this musical adventure filled with magic and the power of love. Based on Disney’s 1992 Oscar-winning animated film, the show tells the tale of street urchin Aladdin, who uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry the beautiful princess Jasmine.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 7, at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
MUSICAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Production by the Actors’ Playhouse Musical Miracles youth performance troupe brings everyone’s favorite creepy and kooky family to the stage. What will happen when Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family?
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20
Sunday
GET CRABBY! DEERING SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
You might hear the joke “Sea Food, Eat It” a few times at this 14th-annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood dishes in South Florida. In between stuffing your face, enjoy celebrity chef demonstrations, live entertainment including a Bahamian Junkanoo parade and steel drummers, stilt-walkers, pontoon boat rides and the Lil’ Shrimp Kids Zone with fun inflatables and healthy recipes for families.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringseafoodfestival.com; $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, $7 advance kids 4-14, $10 at the gate.
VEGGING OUT KIDS’ FOOD PLAY
Fun, interactive event for children ages 3-12 playfully brings tasty, organic vegetables of all sizes and textures to their hands for them to arrange, build and create art masterpieces. Kids are encouraged to munch and parents can enjoy lunch and adult beverages while watching or helping the children create. Then, create a ”'Food Play Character” to take home.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $25.
FAMILY FUN CONCERT SERIES BEHOLD THE BOLD UMBRELLAPHANT
Orchestra Miami presents this enchanting show that turns 17 poems by Children’s Poet Laureate, Jack Prelutsky, into a Carnival of the Animals for the new millennium.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $15, $10 kids 17 and under, free lap seating under 3.Info
Free For All
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS’ CLUB
Wear your favorite Miami Heat gear for a chance to win tickets to upcoming games, plus stop by the HOPE Express Pet Adoption mobile and go home with your very own fur baby. Open to kids 12 and under.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
