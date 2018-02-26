Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday; Asian Culture Festival

Thursday
FAMILY ROAD TRIP! OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
If ever there were an excuse to hit the road for a few days, this is it! Four-day music and lifestyle festival smack in the middle of Florida features a dazzling and diverse lineup of superstar acts, including Arcade Fire, Halsey, Travis Scott, Bassnectar, Snoop Dogg, The Flaming Lips, Khalid, Foster the People, Leon Bridges, Zeds Dead, Slightly Stoopid, Nightmares on Wax, Thievery Corporation, The Funky Meters and dozens more on four main stages. Plus, there will be swimming at the sandy beach, camping, great organic and vegan food, yoga and much more.
Details: 4 p.m. Thursday through noon Monday at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; www.okeechobeefest.com; three-day general pass $299; “Eternal Sunshine” VIP experience $699; see website for directions, camping info and anything else you need to know.
FREE FAMILY FILMS MOVIES ON THE MILE
Monthly series features free family flicks — this time it’s the charming, 1993 comedy drama “Mrs. Doubtfire,” starring the late, great Robin Williams as a fun-loving dad who dresses up as a kind, elderly nanny to spend more time with his kids after getting a divorce.
Details: Grounds open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, at The Plaza at 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.coralgables.com/index; free.
Friday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM DR. SEUSS’ BIRTHDAY
Celebrate what would have been the 114th birthday of the beloved children’s author of classics such as “Hop on Pop,” “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.” Fun activities include special celebrity readers and several original stage performances by the MCM’s Theater Troupe. Plus, kids can sing Happy Birthday, cut the cake, enjoy face painting and balloon twisting, design birthday cards with Blick Art Materials, and take pictures with the Cat in the Hat.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT THE BOSS BABY
Gather the tribes and take in this 2017 DreamWorks computer-animated comedy featuring a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) who teams up with his 7-year old brother to fight the war for adults’ love between babies and cute puppies. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times. Movie begins at 8.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
EXOTIC DELIGHTS ASIAN CULTURE FESTIVAL
Take the family on a virtual day trip to Asia at this 28th-annual festival featuring a variety of Asian arts and crafts, entertainment, plants and exotic cuisine. Highlights include Japanese Taiko drumming performances by Fushu Daiko; folk dance, classical music and fruit and vegetable carvings from Thailand; games and puppet shows from Malaysia; authentic Persian arts, literature, crafts and dance from Iran; a traditional Lion Dance from China and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; www.asianculturefestival.net; $12, $5 children 6-12, free under 6.
26TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The fourth, “Bodacious Bodices,” celebrates the women of the Renaissance with hourglass curves and fiery attitudes who can go toe-to-toe with their male counterparts. And as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 25, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; season pass $59-$106.
WORLD MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL CARNAVAL ON THE MILE
Annual weekend celebration by the Kiwanis Club features art, music, food and drinks with plenty of great activities for the kids. This year’s musical acts (on two stages) include Suenalo, the Ed Calle Quintet, Locos Por Juana, Electric Piquete, Ozomatli, Conjunto Progreso, Elastic Bond and many more.
Details: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables; www.carnavalmiami.com; free.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM TOTALLY TEACHERS WEEKEND
All Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County teachers and school employees with proper ID will enjoy free admission to the park, plus a discount for up to four guests at 50 percent off regular admission. Not a teacher? There’s still a great reason to visit: Through March 11, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2018 pass that allows guests to visit as often as they wish through Dec. 31.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular admission $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.
BIG ADVENTURES TOUR 2018 DAY OUT WITH THOMAS
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging into the station to give lucky fans 25-minute rides and the chance to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway. In between, there’s a Thomas & Friends Imagination Station with Thomas-themed activities including live music, entertainers, temporary tattoos, arts and crafts, and a storytelling and video viewing area. Rides leave every 45 minutes.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and March 10-11 at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $20, under 2 free.
COUNTRY FESTIVAL 103.1 WIRK’S RIB ROUND-UP
Groove to great beats and delicious eats at this annual music fest featuring the blue-collar, redneck edge of Jake Owen (“Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone With You”), Luke Combs (“Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours”), Kane Brown (“What Ifs,” “Heaven”), The Cadillac Three (“The South”) and LANCO (“Greatest Love Story”).
Details: Noon Saturday at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $30-$40, VIP available.
THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU FREE FAMILY DAY
In this “Discovering Design” program titled Weave Got It!, kids can weave their own worlds on their own looms, for their own rooms. Then, at story time, see how the weaver spins a blanket to keep us warm and safe at night as we read Thacher Hurd’s “The Weaver” (2010).
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.wolfsonian.org; free.
MUSICAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance brings a few twists, such as a mysterious dog named Worm, who replaces the book Bella is reading with a magical one that allows the book’s characters to communicate with her.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 22, at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20
Sunday
FREE PASSPORT TO FUN WESTON WORLD FEST
The whole family will enjoy authentic international cuisine, more than 20 booths featuring cultural displays from countries around the world (kids will love the Passport Challenge, which encourages them to visit every booth), plus live performances from dancers, singers and musicians.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Rd., Fort Lauderdale; www.1weston.com; free.
POSITIVE VIBRATIONS REGGAE SUNDAYS
Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs in a family-friendly setting — this week, enjoy live music by Roger George, plus the Kulcha Kids and activities just for the little ones from noon-2 p.m.
Details: Noon-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! NSU ART MUSEUM
Nova Southeastern University Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a fun-filled event for the whole family, featuring art activities for all ages, scavenger hunts, games, music and performances, festive retro-style food and birthday cake.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-262-0258 or www.nsuartmuseum.org; free.
Free For All
FEELING ARTSY? LAS OLAS ART FAIR PART 2
Beloved outdoor festival hits town for the second leg of its 30th year, bringing with it original art, eclectic displays and a wide array of styles and media from hundreds of artists from around the country.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, between A1A and South Federal Highway; www.artfestival.com; free.
