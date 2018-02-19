Family-friendly things to do: Performing dogs and Festival of Music & Dance

Thursday
Never miss a local story.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! Through March 11, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2018 pass that allows guests to visit as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.
MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE NEW EXHIBITS
Kids can enjoy two amazing new exhibits based on classic TV shows: Clifford the Big Red Dog, which offers numerous immersive “paws-on” adventures that reinforce “Clifford’s Big Ideas” — 10 simple life lessons designed to help young children navigate their world; and Curious George — Let’s Get Curious, which inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through May 6, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
Friday
WEEKEND OF FUN ORANGE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
Enjoy the kick-off concert with the party-rock band RemaDee on Friday night, plus arts and crafts, bounce houses and food trucks. Saturday and Sunday bring a rodeo, live country and rock music, Cowboy Town, a Strawberry Festival, an animal farm and a kids’ corner with a bounce house, giant slide, rides and climbing wall.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Rd., Davie; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at Davie Town Hall, 6591 Orange Dr., Davie; www.davie-fl.gov; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special appearance by Woody from “Toy Story.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Saturday
FESTIVAL OF MUSIC & DANCE VIRGINIA KEY GRASSROOTS
Family-friendly event, now in its seventh year, brings dozens of dynamic and diverse bands, including Suenalo, Afro Beta, The Blind Spots, Electric Piquete, Locos por Juana, Telekinetic Walrus, Elastic Bond and Big Mean Sound Machine (some shows are at different venues; check website). Attendees can also enjoy on-site beachfront camping, dance and music workshops, yoga and the healing arts, a craft fair, beer garden and plenty of fun activities for kids.
Details: 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.virginiakeygrassroots.com; $45 daily, kids 12 and under free with paying adult; see website for camping info.
26TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, grab your swords, button up your bodices and get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The third, “Vikings and Barbarians,” features Norwegian brothers and sisters with battleaxes in hand, donned in leather and fur. And as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 25, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; season pass $59-$106.
CELEBRATE! POLYNESIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL
Enjoy a weekend discovering the Polynesian way of life with soulful Pacific Island live music, Polynesian/ Hula/Tahitian dancing, Fire Knife entertainment, a ukelele exhibition, island food, beer and mai tais for Mom and Dad, market vendors, audience participation, giveaways and much more.
Details: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; www.eventbrite.com; $10.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Celebrate African-American culture at MCM with staff from the Haitian Heritage Museum, who will introduce Haitian arts to guests. Join artist Tracy Guiteau in creating T-shirt tote bags inspired by fashion designer Stella Jean.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
CREATURE POWERS WILD KRATTS LIVE!
All-new theatrical show based on PBS’ hit animated educational series brings the show’s creators, Chris and Martin Kratt, to the stage to engage the audience in a classic Wild Kratts story centered around animals and their unique, amazing abilities.
Details: 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at The Center, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.thecentercs.com; $26.50-$106.
MUSICAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance brings a few twists, such as a mysterious dog named Worm, who replaces the book Bella is reading with a magical one that allows the book’s characters to communicate with her.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 22, at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20
FINAL WEEKEND SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.
Full production based on the beloved, Oscar-nominated film brings together all your favorite characters, including the ogre Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Dragon, the Three Little Pigs, and many more. It’s part romance, part twisted fairy tale, and fun for everyone.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
ROCK 2K MUSIC FESTIVAL SMASH MOUTH & FRIENDS
All ages show features West Coast retro-rock band best known for the hits “All Star,” “Walkin’ on the Sun” and an inspired cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” Also on the bill: Uncle Kracker (“Follow Me,” “Drift Away”), Spin Doctors (“Two Princes,” “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”) and Fastball (“The Way,” “Out of My Head”).
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Magic City Casino, Stage 305, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $15-$100, VIP table for four $500.
Sunday
PERFORMING POOCHES THE OLATE DOGS
Winning act of Season 7 of “America’s Got Talent” took dog tricks to a new level, with back flips, jumping rope, circus stunts and even dancing the conga — now see the dogs perform live, guided by their father-and-son handlers Richard and Nicholas Olate.
Details: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $27, $75 VIP includes meet-and-greet with post-show photo opp.
FEEL THE HEAT CHILI COOKOFF
Sixth-annual family-friendly event features country-music bands, line-dancing, mechanical bull rides, Miami Heat dancers, an old-fashioned pie-eating contest and, of course, chili samplings from both professional and amateur competitions.
Details: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for kids under 2.
POSITIVE VIBRATIONS REGGAE SUNDAYS
Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs in a family-friendly setting – this week, enjoy Miami-kissed Kulcha Latino and live music by Itawe of Locos Por Juana.
Details: 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.
Free For All
MOMENTUM DANCE COMPANY A DANCING IMAGINATION
This show from the Children’s Library Series shows kids how any topic can be fodder for dance by using your imagination.
Details: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; www.momentumdance.com; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments