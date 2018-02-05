Family-friendly things to do: Marlins Fanfest; Seminole Pow Wo

Thursday
NEW MCM EXHIBIT THE LION GUARD
One-of-a-kind exhibit, developed by Miami Children’s Museum in collaboration with Disney Junior, will bring “The Lion Guard” story to life for kids, taking them on an adventure through the Pride Lands where they'll be inspired to protect the Circle of Life. Along the way, important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem solving, creative thinking, and arts & culture will be spotlighted.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Sept. 9, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! Through March 11, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2018 pass that allows guests to visit as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.
Friday
CULTURAL CELEBRATION SEMINOLE TRIBAL FAIR AND POWWOW
Three-day event showcases Native American arts and culture, highlighted by drum and dance competitions, alligator wrestling shows, arts and crafts, and live Native musical performances, plus a special concert at 3 p.m. Sunday by country singer Jamey Johnson (“The Dollar,” “In Color”).
Details: Noon-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, at the Seminole Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; www.semtribefairandpowwow.com; free.
Saturday
26TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, grab your swords, button up your bodices and get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The first, “Swashbucklers & Sirens,” allows you to practice exclaiming fun pirate talk like “Shiver me timbers!” and the all-purpose “Aarrrr!” In between, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 25, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; season pass $59-$106.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM LOVE FACTORY
There’s plenty of activities at this Andy Warhol-inspired event for kids to celebrate Cupid’s Day, including making Valentine’s cards and gifts; creating their own guitars, in celebration of Disney Pixar’s music-driven adventure “Coco”; and a guest artist presentation by Sabrina Lin creator of “The Beautiful Campaign.”
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
PLAY BALL! MARLINS FANFEST
The Fish’s annual FanFest marks the first chance fans will have to purchase single-game tickets for the 2018 season. But of course, there’s much more fun to be had, including a Kids Home Run Derby, autograph sessions and games with Marlins players past and present, live music and entertainment, a sports card and memorabilia show, furry friends from Zoo Miami and plenty of interactive games and photo opps.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; free.
FAMILY FUN SERIES NUGGET & FANG
Charming tale of Nugget, a minnow, and Fang, a shark, who get along swimmingly, until Nugget learns that minnows are supposed to be afraid of sharks. But when Nugget and his schoolmates get in trouble, will Fang save the day and prove he's a true friend?
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $14-$18.
$5 FAMILY FILMS SHREK
Monthly series kicks off with this Oscar-nominated 2001 computer-animated film that pokes gentle fun at other kids’ flicks based on fairy tales and stars the vocal talents of Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz. Relive the adventures of now-beloved characters including the ogre Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Dragon, the Three Little Pigs and many more.
Details: 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; www.gablescinema.com; $5, includes small popcorn and soda for everyone.
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS GRADIENT PORTRAITS
In honor of Black History Month, make art inspired by British painter Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. Create scratch paper and carve your own layered portrait by combining memory and color.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS’ CLUB
Wear your favorite Miami Heat gear for a chance to win tickets to upcoming games featuring the playoff-pushing team led by Coach Erik Spoelstra. Event features music, games, plenty of giveaways for the kids and some surprises. Open to kids 12 and under.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
CORAL GABLES MUSEUM FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON
Love is in the air! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a card-making station, plus make your own heart puppets and hand prints. Plus, enjoy a live musical performance, participate in a building scavenger hunt and take a kid-friendly exhibit tour.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
FAMILY BLOCK PARTY FORT MARDI GRAS
Second-annual throwdown brings local Cajun and Creole cuisine such as gumbo, jambalaya and red beans and rice provided by Shuck & Dive, plus authentic New Orleans music by the Bobby Lee Rogers Trio, The Rockin’ Jake Band, The Brass All-Stars and more. Kids, get your face painted and gather up as many beads as you can carry!
Details: 4-10 p.m. Saturday outside and inside Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; free.
Sunday
LIGHTWIRE THEATER MOON MOUSE: A SPACE ODYSSEY
Join Marvin the Mouse, who retreats into his science world of fantasy when he’s bullied by the “cool” rats, on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon.
Details: 11 a.m. Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $15-$20.
STORYTIME WITH STRINGS ORCHESTRA MIAMI
Two classic fairy tales are presented: “Rumplestiltskin,” the tale of the man who could spin wheat into gold, is set to excerpts from Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, and “The Three Little Pigs” is set to excerpts from Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $15, $10 kids 17 and under, free lap seating under 3.
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS MELVIN WILLIAMS
Multiple Stellar Award winner and Grammy-nominated artist who tours on occasion with Aretha Franklin performs in support of his latest album, “Where I Started From,” featuring Williams’ soulful rendition of Mahalia Jackson’s “How I Got Over.” You’ll also hear fan faves such as “Cooling Water” and “Another Blessing.” Also featuring the Miami Mass Choir.
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
SOUTH FLORIDA YOUTH PRIDE BAND WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT
The Youth Pride Band, open to all South Florida high-school band members, celebrates its seventh anniversary with a performance conducted by prolific composer Robert Longfield.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $15-$30.
Free For All
FAMILY FUN DAY MARVELOUS BRAZIL
From rainforests to sports to animals and even Rio Carnival, Brazil is a cornucopia of color and majesty. Celebrate all things Brazil by learning about the multifaceted history of this country while enjoying a wide range of fun activities.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
