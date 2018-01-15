Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate chocolate and chili

Thursday
OLD-FASHIONED FUN SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR
Endless family entertainment includes carnival rides, games, great food (and a beer garden for mom and dad), alligator shows, racing pigs, petting zoos, pony rides, and a different Magical Parade every day.
Details: Noon-10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Jan. 28, at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.southfloridafair.com; $10, $7 seniors, $5 kids 6-11, free 5 and under.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL VOLTA
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1;30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Feb. 4, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com; $30-$130.
Friday
THREE SWEET DAYS INTERNATIONAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL
Learn all about the world’s favorite sweet treat with three days of cooking shows, lectures, ChocoWalks, book signings and chocolate-making demonstrations. And, oh yeah, plenty of delicious samples, cacao-tree sales and even chocolate poetry readings.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; www.fairchildgarden.org; free with regular garden admission: $25, $18 seniors, $12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.
JAPANESE MOVIE NIGHT “THE WIND RISES”
January is Japanese Movie Month featuring films by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. This week, it’s the Oscar-nominated, 2013 animated historical drama “The Wind Rises,” about Jiro Horikoshi, designer of the Mitsubishi A5M fighter aircraft used by the Emperor of Japan during World War II.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Village Design Art Gallery, 600 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.eventbrite.com; free.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT “KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS”
Gather the tribes and take in this 2016 3D stop-motion, animated fantasy film featuring the vocal talents of Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes and George Takei. It tells the tale of a young boy named Kubo who must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times. Movie begins at 8.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
NO BULL! HOMESTEAD CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO
Young cowboys and cowgirls alike will be thrilled to see all the action at this 69th-annual event featuring bareback and saddle bronco riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, cowgirls’ barrel racing, and the crowd favorite, bull riding. Come early on Saturday for the free rodeo parade, which starts at 10 a.m.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena at Harris Field, U.S. 1 and Southwest 312th Street, Homestead; www.homesteadrodeo.com; $14.99, $4.99 children.
Saturday
ALL-DAY FESTIVAL KISS COUNTRY CHILI COOK-OFF
For more than three decades now, KISS 99.9 has been serving up hot country sounds along with a deliciously spicy chili contest. This year is no different, with five top acts: ex-Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker (“For the First Time”), Old Dominion (“Written in the Sand”), Big & Rich (“Lost in This Moment”), Maren Morris (“I Could Use a Love Song”), Midland (“Drinkin’ Problem”) and Brandon Lay (“Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers”).
Details: Gates open at 8:30 a.m., music starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; www.wkis.radio.com; tickets start at $56.
FLAMINGO GARDENS FLAMINGO FEST 2018
Celebrate the majestic, tropical pink bird with live entertainment, “flamingo” street performers, stilt-walkers, puppets and more. Wear your favorite flamingo attire for a chance to win prizes, and participate in or vote on the Fabulous Flamingo Contest (apply online), during which kids and adults, craftsmen and artisans, present their creatively decorated pink flamingo yard ornaments throughout the botanical garden path.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under (get 25%-off coupon on the website).
MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE NEW EXHIBITS
Two amazing new exhibits based on classic TV shows open on the same day: Clifford the Big Red Dog, which offers numerous immersive “paws-on” adventures that reinforce “Clifford’s Big Ideas” — 10 simple life lessons designed to help young children navigate their world; and Curious George — Let’s Get Curious, which inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play.
Details: Opening 10 a.m. Saturday, running through May 6, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
FEELING ARTSY? SOUTH MOTORS 2018 FINE ARTS FESTIVAL
One of Florida’s premier juried art shows celebrates its 15th year with paintings, sculptures, mixed media and photography, original handcrafted jewelry and wearable art. Plus, there’s a great selection of delicious food, live music and other activities for the entire family in the magical botanical garden setting.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; free.
FEELING ARTSY? (PT. 2) DELRAY BEACH FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
One mile along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach, starting at US1 and continuing east to the Atlantic Ocean, will for the 29th year be transformed into an outdoor art gallery ranked among top 100 fine art shows in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine. Plus there will be live music, great food and a free art giveaway.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1111 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; www.artfestival.com; free.
FREE FAMILY FEST STORY PIRATES
Kids — get inspired by this show that is based entirely on stories written by elementary school students, performed by professional improvisers and musicians in a hilarious sketch comedy musical. Story topics run the gamut, from kung fu ninja babies fighting crime, to cats flying, and tickle monsters who rule the world.
Details: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; get free first-access passes at www.arshtcenter.org.
Sunday
2018 KICKOFF THE MIAMI FLEA
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and creative souls. This month’s theme is Out With the Old, In With the Fresh, with live music by Brendan O’Hara, Rachel Ohnsman and the Scone Cash Players.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the A&E District, 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; register at www.eventbrite.com; free.
MEET AND GREET FROZEN
Bring the whole family to re-experience and sing along to this classic Disney movie; beforehand, meet the film's princesses, Anna and Elsa, in the lobby and enjoy “Frozen”-themed games, crafts, and treats.
Details: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org; $6-$10.
Free For All
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS’ CLUB
Kick off the New Year with a performance by the Fantasy Theatre Factory, featuring a Dance Factory show.
Details: 3 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
