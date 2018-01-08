Family-friendly things to do: Honor Martin Luther King Jr., eat stone crabs

Thursday
Never miss a local story.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL VOLTA
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Feb. 4, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com; $30-$130.
Friday
HONORING THE KING MLK CELEBRATION
Get a head start on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with this community event featuring face-painting, games, bounce houses and live music.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
JAPANESE MOVIE NIGHT HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE
January is Japanese Movie Month featuring films by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. This week, it’s the 2004 animated fantasy “Howl’s Moving Castle,” which the director later said was his favorite creation. The movie contains a strong anti-war message, along with positive messages regarding feminism, old age and compassion.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Village Design Art Gallery, 600 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.eventbrite.com; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special new “Frozen” show.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SENSORY SATURDAY
Special event for children with sensory processing disorders and their families offers yoga, art, music and activities amid a comfortable environment in which lights and sound will be dimmed.
Details: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; pre-registration is required; RSVP to sensorysaturday@miamichildrensmuseum.org or call 305-373-KIDS (5437) x 126.
FAMILY FUN DAY THE ARTS OF HAITI
Celebrate the island’s arts and culture with Haitian folk artist Liliane Louis. Other activities include tales of the infamous characters Bouki and Malis, a pumpkin soup cooking demonstration, and a workshop about the use of plants and herbs in traditional Haitian medicine, plus crafts and music.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
ART DECO WEEKEND DECO KIDS’ CLUB
Just being at Art Deco Weekend will be fun enough for your little ones, but kids will also have their own special place to play, learn, listen, dance and create, with the help of interactive programs, stage shows, live music and presentations from the Miami Design Preservation League, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Perez Art Museum Miami, Bass Museum, Fantasy Theater Factory and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Art Deco Weekend, Ocean Drive and 13th Street (Lummus Park), Miami Beach; www.artdecoweekend.com; free.
FAMILY FUN SERIES CHARLOTTE’S WEB
Charming tale of Wilbur the pig who is saved from slaughter on the Zuckerman farm by a clever spider named Charlotte, whose messages about him written in her web turn him into an overnight sensation. Based on the heartwarming book by E.B. White.
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $14-$18.
FEELING CRABBY? STONE CRAB & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
Bring the family to this seventh-annual event presented by Grille 401 to nibble on stone crab claws and other seafood, or to enjoy the hermit crab races, games, prizes, live music and more. Seafood dishes from local vendors start at $5.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.goriverwalk.com; free, beer garden $20 for 21 and up.
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS NAVIGATING HISTORIES
Trace your family’s lineage by creating a 3D map of your ancestors using a variety of art materials, and take a close look at migration through the exhibition “For Those in Peril on the Sea” by artist Hew Locke.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free with museum admission ($16 adults, $12 kids 7-18, free 6 and under).
CORAL GABLES MUSEUM FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON
Abracadabra! Magic is in the air at CGM, so kids who love the art of illusion will love this fun-filled day. Check out the magic tricks workshop, enjoy a live musical performance, and participate in a scavenger hunt.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
Sunday
FAMILY FUN SERIES THE CAT IN THE HAT
The funniest, most mischievous cat in the world, created by the incomparable Dr. Seuss, comes to life onstage in this delightful show that turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure for Sally and her brother. But what will Mom find when she gets home?
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $14-$18.
GOT THE BLUES? SUNSHINE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Sixth-annual all-day, family-friendly blowout once again features the Grammy-winning, 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by the dynamic husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. Also on the bill are Phish bassist Mike Gordon, who takes the stage in support of his new solo album, “OGOGO”; legendary jazz-improv trio Medeski, Martin & Wood; New Orleans funk band Galactic; Hot Tuna, featuring the bluesy guitar and bass sounds of former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady; and much more.
Details: Doors open at noon Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster or www.sunshinemusicfestival.com; $64.95-$129.95; $229.95 VIP; kids 5 and under free.
NICE AND SPICY GABLES CHILI FEST
Sample delicious chili recipes (see website for info on participating in the cookoff) while listening to great live music ranging from tropical to country to rock by Tony Succar and the Mixtura, Jay Valor, Cache and many more, plus a DJ. Proceeds benefit local veterans organizations.
Details: Noon-8 p.m. Sunday on the street at 270 Catalonia Ave., Coral Gables; www.coralgableschilifest.com; free entry, different food packages $10-$20.
Free For All
MORE ART! BEAUX ARTS FESTIVAL
The 67th edition of the Beaux Arts Festival of Art boasts more than 220 juried exhibitors from the U.S. and abroad, plus great live music, yummy cuisine and entertainment for your little ones.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-668-8499 or www.beauxartsmiami.org; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments