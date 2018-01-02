Family-friendly things to do: Goodbye Santa, hello Las Olas Art Fair

Thursday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM DINO ISLAND
Ever wonder what life would be like if the dinosaurs never became extinct? It’s the last weekend to check out this hands-on, interactive exhibit that takes the dinosaur experience in a new direction, one that will amaze, entertain and spark curiosity as robotic creatures come to life. How would they have evolved? What would they be like today?
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
BEAUTIFUL BUGS AMAZING BUTTERFLIES
Stunning exhibit takes visitors on a fantastic but challenging journey in which they face both friends and foes of the most beautiful insects in the world. You’ll see first-hand the unusual relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings in this interactive experience for the whole family. Final weekend.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM PENGUIN HOLIDAYS
Waddle over to the Seaquarium for the final weekend of the ultimate penguin experience! Guests can enjoy roaming penguin costume characters, daily penguin presentations, and meet-and-greets with Pepe the Penguin. Plus, each guest 12 and under will receive a free penguin plush toy.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99, $35.99 kids 3-9.
FINAL WEEKEND SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
The world’s largest Christmas theme park, a must-see for kids of all ages, celebrates its 35th year with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides (love that Crazy Mouse), festive music, great food, and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Sunday at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $33.78-$44.79.
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours. Final weekend.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $13.30 presale online.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL VOLTA
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1;30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Feb. 4, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com; $30-$130.
Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2016 comedy film “Monster Trucks,” about a high-school boy who finds an escaped monster living in his truck. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK HAMLET
Shakespeare Miami presents one of the Bard’s best with a full professional cast of actors, period costumes and original music, bringing this classic tale of love, betrayal, revenge and death to life in three identical performances.
Details: Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special appearance by Scooby-Doo. Ruh-roh!
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR RIVERDANCE
The international Irish dance phenomenon is back, fresh off its sold-out run across Europe and Asia, bringing its innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Raved the Washington Times: “The show is quite simply incredible. A phenomenon of historic proportions.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $30-$70.
Saturday
FEELING ARTSY? LAS OLAS ART FAIR PT. 1
The 30th-annual event — one of the top 100 art festivals in the country — will transform the boulevard into a giant street art gallery, featuring more than 1,200 artists displaying their works, plus live music, great food and an art giveaway.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Las Olas Boulevard, between SE 6th Avenue and SE 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; www.artfestival.com; free.
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA FREE FAMILY DAY
Fun-filled day offers opera fans of all ages hands-on activities, performances, interactive experiences and the thrill of live theater. Kids will love the instrument petting zoo, a live performance of “Hansel & Gretel” and much more.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; free, ticket required.
Sunday
POSITIVE VIBRATIONS REGGAE SUNDAYS
Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs in a family-friendly setting — this week, enjoy live music by Tree House, plus the Kulcha Kids and activities just for the little ones from noon-2 p.m.
Details: Noon-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
Free For All
JAPANESE MOVIE NIGHT SPIRITED AWAY
January is Japanese Movie Month featuring films by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. Kicking things off is the 2001 animated fantasy “Spirited Away,” which was voted the second "Best Film of the 21st Century So Far" in 2017 by the New York Times.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Village Design Art Gallery, 600 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.eventbrite.com; free.
