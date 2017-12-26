Family-friendly things to do: Orange Bowl Countdown, Mango Strut

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM PENGUIN HOLIDAYS
Waddle over to the Seaquarium for the ultimate penguin experience! Guests can enjoy roaming penguin costume characters, daily penguin presentations, and meet-and-greets with Pepe the Penguin. Plus, each guest 12 and under will receive a free penguin plush toy.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 7, at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99, $35.99 kids 3-9.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL VOLTA
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports.
Details: 4:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, running through Feb. 4, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com; $30-$130.
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, and 5-9 p.m. Monday (New Year’s Day) and Tuesday, running through Jan. 7, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $13.30 presale online.
GULFSTREAM PARK SYMPHONY OF LIGHTS
Get into the holiday spirit with this nightly event featuring thousands of lights, a 50-foot tree, selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, face-painting, jugglers and stilt jumpers, tattoo artists, train rides and much more. Final weekend.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
LIVE LIKE BELLA NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
See the magical Pinecrest Gardens transformed into a holiday wonderland illuminated by thousands of sparkling holiday lights in this event presented by Live Like Bella, a foundation for childhood cancer. Enjoy pictures with Santa every night, plus Christmas music, story-telling, mechanical rides, pony rides and much more, plus tasty treats available for purchase. Check website for performances happening each evening.
Details: 6 p.m. daily, running through Monday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for 2 and under.
ZOO MIAMI ZOO LIGHTS
See the Zoo at night like you’ve never seen it before, as half a million animal-shaped lights create a spectacular, festive atmosphere, enhanced by free 3D glasses, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, free Snowman’s River boat rides, yuletide carolers and carousel rides. Final weekend.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; $9.95 per person ($7.95 members).
FLIP OVER THE HOLIDAYS CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
Imagine an acrobatic bunch of snowmen, toy soldiers, penguins, puppets, reindeer and even gingerbread men dancing, balancing, twirling, flipping and spinning in a breathtaking spectacle that will change your perspective on just what the holiday season can offer.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29.50-$123.
Friday
FLAMINGO GARDENS GARDEN OF LIGHTS
Last weekend for extended hours, where families can enjoy Santa’s Snow Mound, a life-sized Snow Globe, costume characters and holiday crafts for the kids, plus a special holiday light show set to music every half hour.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $9.95, $6.45 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
Saturday
THE STATE BALLET OF RUSSIA SWAN LAKE
Full-scale production, set to the music of Tchaikovsky and based on Russian folklore and German legend, features 50 of Russia’s brightest ballet stars telling the romantic tale of a heroic young prince who works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.
Details: 3 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $26.75-$61.50.
GOT TALENT? SANDY ROBERTS’ ANNUAL IMPROV SHOW
Enjoy a great talent show for a great cause this holiday season. Proceeds benefit FLCT and the Sandy Roberts Leadership Hollywood Scholarship Fund.
Details: Reception 6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. show time, at the Florida Children’s Theatre, Galleria Mall, 2542B E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-763-6882 or www.flct.org; $30, $20 under 18.
Sunday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM NOON YEAR’S EVE
Proving that it’s never too early to kick off a great New Year’s Eve party, Miami Children’s Museum will ring in the New Year (a few hours early) with a countdown to noon. The main hall of MCM will be transformed into a Times Square-like atmosphere with a ball drop with balloons and confetti. Then, enjoy a stage performance by the MCM Players.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM ROCK’N NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Ring in the “noon” year with Mr. Larry, boogie down to some beats, enjoy a sparkling cider toast and a spectacular balloon drop.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
FORT LAUDERDALE ORANGE BOWL DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN
The whole family can party like it’s 2018 with live music by old-school salsa group Orquesta Calle Sol and rock and country by the Shane Duncan Band, plus a DJ and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, slides, face painting, games, contests, line dancing and free caricatures. For the tiny set, there’s an early countdown at 7 p.m. in addition to the usual midnight one. The midnight countdown will feature a spectacular illuminated anchor, which weighs more than 700 pounds and features close to 12,000 LED lights, and will descend from 100 feet in the air as the final seconds of 2017 tick down .
Details: 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday at SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; www.fortlauderdale.gov; free.
Monday/
“SOMETHING BIG 2018” YOGA JOURNEY
Kick off the New Year in a healthy way with this free outdoor, family-friendly, live-music yoga class led by Leslie Glickman and the Yoga Journey Team, and feel the vibration of more than 2,000 people practicing together.
Details: 10 a.m. Monday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
Free For All
THE MADNESS CONTINUES KING MANGO STRUT
The 36th-annual edition of this beloved and infamous parade of the absurd gives 2017 a highly improper and suitably hilarious send-off, highlighting all the crazy shenanigans of the past year. Think of something wacky and outrageous that happened (much of it revolving around President Trump), and you’re almost guaranteed to see it represented.
Details: 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Coconut Grove, beginning at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway; www.kingmangostrut.org; free.
