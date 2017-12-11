Family-friendly things to do: Holiday concerts and festivities

Thursday
HOLIDAY MAGIC SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
The world’s largest Christmas theme park, a must-see for kids of all ages, celebrates its 35th year with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides (love that Crazy Mouse), festive music, great food, and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight daily, running through Jan. 7, at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $33.78-$44.79.
GULFSTREAM PARK SYMPHONY OF LIGHTS
Get into the holiday spirit with this nightly event featuring thousands of lights, a 50-foot tree, selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, face-painting, jugglers and stilt jumpers, tattoo artists, train rides and much more.
Details: 6-11 p.m. daily, running through Dec. 31, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Friday
LIVE LIKE BELLA NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
See the magical Pinecrest Gardens transformed into a holiday wonderland illuminated by thousands of sparkling holiday lights in this event presented by Live Like Bella, a foundation for childhood cancer. Enjoy pictures with Santa every night, plus Christmas music, story-telling, mechanical rides, pony rides and much more, plus tasty treats available for purchase. Check website for performances happening each evening.
Details: Opens 6-9 p.m. Friday, running through Jan.1, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for 2 and under.
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM THE POLAR EXPRESS
A magical holiday tradition is resurrected as this 50-minute train ride based on the classic children’s story ventures through the quiet wilderness for a special visit to the North Pole and a meeting with Santa Claus. Guests on board, who are encouraged to wear their PJs, will enjoy warm cocoa and other treats while listening to and reading along with the enchanting story. Plus, each child will receive a silver sleigh bell for the first gift of Christmas.
Details: 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday; and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; running through Dec. 24; at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $42.80-$74.90; children under 2 free (must sit on adult’s lap).
ZOO MIAMI ZOO LIGHTS
See the Zoo at night like you’ve never seen it before, as half a million animal-shaped lights create a spectacular, festive atmosphere, enhanced by free 3D glasses, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, free Snowman’s River boat rides, yuletide carolers and carousel rides.
Details: 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in December, plus the week of Dec. 26-30, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; $9.95 per person ($7.95 members).
FLORIDA CHILDREN’S THEATRE ANNIE
The whole family will enjoy this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the adventures of everyone’s favorite little redhead Little Orphan Annie and the timeless songs “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Bailey Hall at Broward College, 3501 Davie Rd., Davie; www.flct.org; $25 advance, $30 at the door.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL VOLTA
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail, inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Feb. 4, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com; $30-$130.
PRIVATE SCREENING STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Catch the eighth installment of the beloved Star Wars franchise and help out a great cause: Tickets for the private showing will benefit Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at AMC Sunset Place 24 Theater, 5701 Sunset Dr., #300, South Miami; 305-740-8904 or www.eventbrite.com; $30-$60.
Saturday
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours.
Details: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Jan. 7, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $13.30 presale online.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SEASON OF THE ARTS
This series will introduce children and their families to a different form of art every Saturday during the month of December. This week, learn all about performance art with the MCM Players Theater Troupe, watch a variety of stage performances, then meet the actors.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
FLAMINGO GARDENS SANTA’S LITTLE HELPERS
It’s a day of holiday fun for kids of all ages at Flamingo Gardens: Meet Santa, then help Mrs. Claus and the elves decide which animals have been naughty or nice, then pass out the animals’ presents. Plus, kids can ride the Animal Train, play in Santa’s Snow Mound, and stay late for the Garden of Lights show from 5-8 p.m. daily.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
Based on the beloved story by C.S. Lewis, this adventurous musical adaptation features popular songs and unforgettable characters, including the White Witch; the great and majestic lion Aslan, King of Narnia; and four children transported into their world.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through Dec. 23, at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20; Sensory-Friendly performance at 11 a.m. Saturday for $10.
SAILING, SAILING HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE
The Miami Outboard Club’s 20th-annual holiday parade will feature nearly 50 boats, plus food vendors, a bounce house, a live DJ and a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.mocholidayboatparade.com; free.
Sunday
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION SERAPHIC FIRE
Holiday concert features the angelic voices of Seraphic Fire singing timeless carols and transcendent Gregorian chants in this traditional candlelight Christmas concert.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; www.smdcac.org; $20-$55; $5 tickets for ages 13-22 at www.cultureshockmiami.com.
A ROCKIN’ SEASON Y-100 JINGLE BALL
Annual holiday blowout wraps up its tour with top pop artists including Demi Lovato (“Skyscraper,” “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry”), Logic (“Sucker For Pain,” “1-800-273-8255”), Fifth Harmony (“Worth It,” “Work From Home”), Charlie Puth (“One Call Away,” “See You Again”), Nick Jonas (“Chains,” “Jealous”) and many more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $46-$251.
Free For All
THE MIAMI FLEA HOLIDAY BAZAAR
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the most happening flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and great live music. Shop the Vendor Village for vintage treasures, art, clothing, home decor and living blooms, then visit the kid’s corner for some cool crafts and face-painting.
Details: 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com.
