Family-friendly things to do: Get in the Halloween spirit

Thursday
FAMILY FUN SERIES FANCY NANCY – THE MUSICAL
Based on the New York Times bestselling picture books by Jane O’Connor, this show centers on the story of Nancy, who is positive she will be cast as the Mermaid in the childrens’ play. But when another girl gets the role, how will Nancy deal with having to play a dull, dreary tree?
Details: Smart Stage matinees at 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday ($5-$7.20); regular showings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $14-$18.
GET SPOOKED HOUSE OF HORROR AMUSEMENT PARK
Why wait till Halloween for thrills and chills? South Florida’s largest haunted house brings more than 30 rooms of terror (including Gates of Phobia and FreakEmporium), two acres of new rides, live music (including “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi and DJs Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus), games and great carnival food such as elephant ears and fried Oreos.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday, running through Nov. 4, at Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; www.houseofhorrorcarnival.com; $29, $15 kids 2-6 – includes unlimited rides.
CELEBRATING THE ESTEFANS ON YOUR FEET!
The incredible story of Miami’s beloved musical icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who came from Cuba to create a Latin-pop crossover sensation in the 1980s, comes to life onstage in this Broadway musical.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, running through Oct. 15, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $29-$145.
Friday
WEEKEND CELEBRATION OKTOBERFEST
Three-day, family-friendly festival presented by the Funky Buddha Brewery offers live German-style music, food and, of course, plenty of beer, plus amusement rides, Bavarian folk dancers, beer barrel races and Central Bark’s Dachshund Dash.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday, and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; www.oaklandparkfl.gov; $5, 12 and under free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special appearance by Olaf, the snowman from the hit Disney film “Frozen,” who loves warm hugs.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Saturday
POOCHES’ PARADISE BOW WOW WEEN
Your furry friends won’t be spooked by Halloween at this event, which features costume contests for all sizes of dogs and different categories, plus games, prizes and pet-related vendors.
Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Pines Dog Park, 9751 Johnson St., Pembroke Pines; www.ppines.com; free.
FLAMINGO GARDENS HARVEST FESTIVAL
Weekend festival throughout October will feature free hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin decorating station, bounce houses, DJ Digital Anarchy spinning lively songs, games, contests and autumn crafts and activities for the whole family. This week’s theme is Great Scarecrow Competition: Enter your own imaginative interpretation of the classic scarecrow or vote for your favorite.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Oct. 30, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
MAZE EXHIBIT AMAZING BUTTERFLIES
Stunning new exhibit takes visitors on a fantastic but challenging journey in which they face both friends and foes of the most beautiful insects in the world. You’ll see first-hand the unusual relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings in this interactive experience for the whole family.
Details: Opening 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, running through Jan. 8, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
THE LITTLE FARM PUMPKIN PATCH
Get into the fall season with this fun day featuring hundreds of pumpkins, pony rides (one free per pumpkin purchased), a petting farm, scarecrow kits and harvest décor for sale. Plus, kids can help feed the animals and milk the goats.
Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, running through Oct. 31, at The Little Farm, 13401 SW 224th St., Goulds; www.thelittlefarm.us; free entry, $5 parking fee.
PINTO’S FARM IT’S THE GREAT PUMPKIN (PATCH)
Enjoy an old-fashioned day at the farm with pumpkin decorating, face-painting, go-kart rides, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, tractor rides and a petting zoo, plus great food and drinks.
Details: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday, running through Oct. 29, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19 ($11.97 early online special) includes unlimited rides, kids 1 and under free.
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM ALL ABOARD!
Train lovers unite as Free First Saturdays offer a day of fun at the museum with no entrance fee and plenty of choo-choos to explore, plus a pizza food truck.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; free.
THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU FREE FAMILY DAY
In this “Discovering Design” program titled Harvest in the Garden, kids can gather some hay, sticks and fabric to create their own scarecrows and give them life. Then, find inspiration at a story-time reading of Ralph Fletcher’s “Hello, Harvest Moon.”
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; free; RSVP at www.wolfsonian.org.
SEASON OPENER INTO THE WOODS JR.
Mesmerizing Tony Award-winning musical that combines the brilliance of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with the fairytale world of the Brothers Grimm is reworked for the little ones.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Oct. 21, at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids.
Sunday
POSITIVE VIBRATIONS REGGAE SUNDAYS
Kulcha Shok presents weekly live musical performances and DJs in a family-friendly setting — this week, enjoy live music by Brothers United, the Kulcha Shok Crew and DJ Lance-O.
Details: 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com; free.
Free For All
POP-UP KIDS PROGRAM GOGO MOAD!
Miami Dade College Museum of Art & Design’s children’s event hits the road, bringing family-friendly, interactive art activities designed to teach, connect and engage the local community in a personal and informative way.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Miramar Cultural Center Theater, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org; free.
