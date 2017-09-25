Family-friendly things to do: Dream cars and Marlins Finale

Thursday
JUNGLE ISLAND FREE JUNGLE PASS UPGRADE
Visitors to Jungle Island who buy a 2017 annual pass will be automatically upgraded to a 2018 Jungle Pass, which includes unlimited park admission and free private beach access, plus entertaining animal shows including Winged Wonders, Wild Encounters and Wild Adventures.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $59.95 adults, $52.95 kids 3-10.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM DINO ISLAND
Ever wonder what life would be like if the dinosaurs never became extinct? Check out this hands-on, interactive exhibit that takes the dinosaur experience in a new direction, one that will amaze, entertain and spark curiosity as robotic creatures come to life. How would they have evolved? What would they be like today?
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 7, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
Friday
IMAX THEATER INCREDIBLE PREDATORS 3D
BBC Earth presents this breathtaking documentary that takes a closer look at the most iconic hunters on Earth, such as polar bears, cheetahs, leopards and blue whales. Advanced filming techniques, including the latest gyro-stabilized cameras, put the audience right beside the predators as they hunt, whether on land or under the sea.
Details: Opens at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Friday, running through April 27, at the Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $15, $12 kids 2-12.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for “Ghostbusters II,” the 1989 sequel to the original supernatural comedy, starring Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
DIVE-IN MOVIES BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Every last Friday of the month, enjoy a family film after a day of pool fun. At 7:30 p.m., the slides close down and everyone moves to the recreation pool (Captain’s Lagoon) to grab a float tube or lounge chair for movie time. This month, enjoy British actress Emma Watson, better known as Hermione Granger to “Harry Potter” fans, starring as Belle in this 2017 live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance.
Details: Park opens for swimming at 5:30 p.m. Friday; movie begins at 8 p.m.; at Grapeland Water Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Coral Gables; 305-960-2950; $5, under 2 free.
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, students from the Alouettes Dance Academy will showcase their dance moves.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
FEEL THE BEAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself, as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
Sunday
HOT WHEELS DREAM CAR CLASSIC
Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and- joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
VEGGING OUT KIDS’ FOOD PLAY
Fun, interactive event for children ages 3-12 playfully brings tasty, organic vegetables of all sizes and textures to their hands for them to arrange, build and create art masterpieces. Kids are encouraged to munch and parents can enjoy lunch and adult beverages while watching or helping the children create. Then, create a “Food Play Character” to take home.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $25.
CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL ZUN ZUN
Family-friendly day of fun presented by FUNDarte features sing-along music celebrating Latino and Caribbean childhood by artists including Rita Rosa Ruesga, Yusa, Nicolas Tovar, Lluvia and Inez Barlatier.
Details: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; Ticketmaster; $12, $2 children under 14.
NEW WORLD SYMPHONY ALIEN JUNGLE
The whole family is invited to help kick off the 30th season with this event featuring the NWS Percussion Fellows and USC students that explores contemporary culture and classical music. The event is divided into three parts: a pre-concert audience interaction with percussion instruments; a concert with works by Steve Reich, George Crumb and István Márta; and a closing reception during which the audience can mingle with the musicians.
Details: 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.NWS.edu/AlienJungle; $10.
SEASON FINALE MIAMI MARLINS
Cheer on the Fish – and slugger Giancarlo Stanton - one last time this year against the Atlanta Braves, and celebrate Mexican Heritage Day. Plus, the first 7,500 fans will receive a Christian Yelich bobblehead, and the first 20,000 fans get a 2018 Marlins magnet schedule.
Details: Game time is 3:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $14.
Free For All
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special show based on the 2016 animated hit film “Sing” and its characters.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
