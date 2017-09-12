Family-friendly things to do: Car shows and concerts

Thursday
ART EXHIBIT WALTER WICK
Museum retrospective titled “Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” features a selection of early photographs, installation models and large-format color photographs by the award-winning author and illustrator of “Can You See What I See?” and co-creator of the famed “I Spy” book series. Together these works provide a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and a window into the puzzles and illusions for which he is so well known.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and noon-4 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday), running through Sept. 24, at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; www.lowemuseum.org; $12.50, $8 for senior citizens and non-UM students, and free for Lowe members, UM students, faculty and staff, and children under 12.
START YOUR ENGINES MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW
The 47th edition of this nationally acclaimed auto show will feature several hundred new cars, crossovers and SUVs, plus highlights including Ride & Drive, which gives you the chance to take cars for a spin, and an antique car exhibit.
Details: 2-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; www.miamiautoshow.net; $12, $6 kids 6-12, free for 5 and under.
DISNEY ON ICE DARE TO DREAM
The world’s greatest kids’ ice show returns with beloved characters from Disney’s “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella” and the Oscar-winning blockbuster “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and the lovable snowman Olaf. Plus, this show marks the ice debut of characters from “Moana.” What can I say except you’re welcome!
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise (moves to the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami from Sept. 21-24); Ticketmaster; tickets start at $16.
Friday
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, get your kicks as The National Karate Academy shows off its thrilling martial arts skills.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
COUNTRY ICON BRAD PAISLEY
The man who set a record for most consecutive No. 1 country singles with 10 performs hits including “Whiskey Lullaby,” “She’s Everything,” “Then,” “Crushin’ It” and “Remind Me,” plus tracks from his 11th studio album, “Love and War,” including “Today.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheater, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $23-$110.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a special Rapunzel Show, for kids who love the movie and TV series “Tangled.”.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH TITO PUENTE JR.
Bring the family and mambo the night away as this legendary, high-energy bandleader and percussionist celebrates father’s magical musical legacy with his band, the Latin Jazz Ensemble.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at the Littman Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-948-2957; free.
Saturday
MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY & SCIENCE KIDS LOVE & FAMILY EXPO
Fifth-annual event presented by the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital features the latest in products and local services from more than 75 exhibitors and sponsors. Plus, kids will love the interactive shows, storybook character meet & greets, photo opps with princesses and superheroes, an appearance by a real astronaut, and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; www.kidslovefamilyexpo.com; $16, $15 grandparents, $13 kids 2-12.
FAMILY FUN DEERING DISCOVERY DAYS
Enjoy a day chock full of hands-on science activities, canoe tours (for an extra fee), a tropical fruit display provided by Fruit & Spice Park, Pinewood Derby Car Races (bring your own!), and a special appearance by Zoo Miami’s Zoo Squad, with a meet & greet with Ellie the Croc.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $1 kids 4 and older.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM MICHIMU’S BIRTHDAY FIESTA
The Miami Children’s Museum is turning 14, so you’re invited to come celebrate another great year with games, balloon twisting and face-painting, plus a special performance by Juana La Iguana, a playful piñata and, of course, birthday cake.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
FAIRY-TALE BALLET SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS
Experience the classic fairy tale in a new artistic form, and see Snow White escape the evil queen and befriend the Seven Dwarfs. She longs for her prince — but will he arrive in time?
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise; 954-747-4646 or www.sunrisefl.gov; $18, $10 kids.
PEPPA PIG LIVE! PEPPA PIG’S SURPRISE
The British children’s TV show that now charms American kids on Nick Jr. returns to the stage with a live, interactive show featuring the adventures of Peppa and her family – Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and little George. It’ll be more fun than jumping in muddy puddles!
Details: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29.50-$134.50.
COUNTRY CROONER CLINT BLACK
Country singer-songwriter has 22 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country chart to choose from, including “A Better Man,” “Nobody’s Home,” “Like the Rain,” “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” “The Shoes You’re Wearing,” “When I Said I Do,” “Killin’ Time,” “Loving Blind,” “When My Ship Comes In” and “Where Are You Now,” plus many more.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $38.
Sunday
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS CECE WINANS
Grammy-Award winning gospel superstar helps kick off the season by performing hits from her daring 2017 album, “Let Them Fall In Love,” her first in nearly a decade. Winans will be accompanied by the Miami Mass Choir, while ABC Local 10 evening news anchor Calvin Hughes returns to celebrate his 10th anniversary as host.
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
Free For All
POP-UP KIDS PROGRAM GOGO MOAD!
Miami Dade College Museum of Art & Design’s children’s event hits the road, bringing family-friendly, interactive art activities designed to teach, connect and engage the local community in a personal and informative way.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Miramar Cultural Center Theater, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org; free.
