Family-friendly things to do: Auto Show, celebrate Brazil

Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the classic 1989 Disney film “The Little Mermaid,” which tells the tale of Ariel, who upsets her father, King Triton, by falling in love and pursuing the human Prince Eric in the world above. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and an appearance by beloved “Sesame Street” character Cookie Monster.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
TOUR TWO PARAMORE
Grammy-winning pop-punk band led by singer Hayley Williams performs in support of its fifth album, “After Laughter,” which veers toward an ‘80s new-wave sound, and its hits “Told You So” and “Hard Times.” You’ll also hear fan faves “Still Into You,” “Ain’t It Fun,” “Misery Business,” “Decode” and “The Only Exception.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $55-$65.
Saturday
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER ARTSLAUNCH 2017
Free annual all-day celebration helps kick off the 2017-18 arts season and the Center’s official box-office opening with family-friendly activities including a “Finding Neverland”-themed KidsZone, interactive workshops, mini-concerts, a farmer’s market, chef demonstrations, free haircuts for kids and much more. Plus, end the day with a free concert from 7-10 p.m. featuring Locos Por Juana, Suenalo and Jody Hill & The Deep Fried Funk Band.
Details: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free.
MOCA AND COPPERBRIDGE FOUNDATION FAMILY FUN DAY
As part of Copperbridge Foundation’s Copper Fest, families can enjoy a day full of workshops (yoga, mask-making, African drums, Afro-Cuban jewelry, salsa dancing) followed by live music featuring DJ Erick Paredes, Soul of Brass, Agape and Sintesis.
Details: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $5, free for North Miami residents, MOCA members and Copperbridge Foundation members and guests.
FAMILY FUN DAY MARVELOUS BRAZIL
Kids can learn all about the cornucopia of color that is Brazil, with its rainforests, exotic animals, exciting sports and legendary Carnaval. Celebrate the multifaceted history of this beautiful country while enjoying a wide range of activities.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
FAMILY EXPO THE CHILDREN’S TRUST
Day-long festival features entertainment and education for the entire family – including free back-to-school supplies, fun fitness activities, a Homestead Speedway race-car exhibit, and character appearances by SpongeBob, Dora and many more — while providing parents with direct contact with health and social services.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.thechildrenstrust.org; free.
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS TECHPALOOZA
Venture into the world of technology and get inspired by the multimedia artwork of Haroon Mirza, Willie Avendano, Nicolas Córdoba and Ani Gonzalez. Plus, step into virtual reality with pop-up activations or “Ask a Teen” your pressing social media and tech questions.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free with museum admission ($16 adults, $12 kids 7-18, free 6 and under).
GET REVVED UP MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW
The 47th edition of this nationally acclaimed auto show will feature several hundred new cars, crossovers and SUVs, plus highlights including Ride & Drive, which gives you the chance to take cars for a spin, and an antique car exhibit.
Details: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday and 2-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, running through Sept. 17, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; www.miamiautoshow.net; $12, $6 kids 6-12, free for 5 and under.
SOUTH FLORIDA BALLET SLEEPING BEAUTY GALA
Under the artistic direction of Lynda DeChane, the South Florida Ballet Theater will perform an enchanting Fall Gala of famous Pas de Deux, Variations & The Sleeping Beauty Ballet Act III, (Aurora's Wedding), featuring beloved characters such as Cinderella, the Big Bad Wolf, Puss & Boots and Little Red Riding Hood.
Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $20-$50.
THE SPIRIT OF RIO BRAZILIAN BEAT 2017
Back for its 6th year, this family-friendly event celebrates Brazilian Independence Day with savory cuisine, cocktails, costumes, music and dance with a Rio-style parade and concert by Latin Grammy-winning singer Vanessa Da Mata, plus an opening show by local faves Batuke Samba Funk.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
Sunday
FUN FOR A GOOD CAUSE DORAL FAMILY DAY
Families can enjoy resort and club member privileges, including pool access, complimentary golf and tennis clinics, a BBQ lunch, sample spa treatments, a cooking demo, a mixology class, kids' activities, DJ entertainment, a silent auction and even a pet adoption drive with Miami-Dade County Animal Services. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Research Hospital.
Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; www.trumpdoral.ticketleap.com/doral-family-day; $25, $12 kids 5-12; in honor of the anniversary of 9/11, police and firefighters will receive complimentary access with valid ID.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM GRANDPARENTS’ DAY
Show Abuelo and Abuela you love them and appreciate their guidance and wisdom with this special day that offers free admission to the park for up to two grandparents per family. See website for more details.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9.
VEGGING OUT KIDS’ FOOD PLAY
Fun, interactive event for children ages 3-12 playfully brings tasty, organic vegetables of all sizes and textures to their hands for them to arrange, build and create art masterpieces. Kids are encouraged to munch and parents can enjoy lunch and adult beverages while watching or helping the children create. Then, create a ”'Food Play Character” to take home.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $25.
Free For All
CORAL GABLES MUSEUM FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON
Celebrate American Indian Day and learn about the heritage and customs of the Miccosukee and other First Nations tribes. Enjoy Indian arts and crafts, patchwork and beadwork workshops, a display of tribal pieces, and a special performance by a Miccosukee tribal representative.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments