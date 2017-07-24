Family-friendly things to do: See stars at Supercon, see dinos

Thursday
PREHISTORIC FUN LOST WORLD OF DINOSAURS
New traveling exhibit by fossil collector and paleontology expert Guy Darrough features 27 life-size, authentic and technically correct dinosaur replicas that will take visitors back millions of years to prehistoric times when these reptilian giants ruled the earth. Kids can also unearth dinosaur bones in the Dino Dig and see a real fossilized dinosaur egg.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Sept. 4, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 kids 3-11, free for 2 and under.
JUNGLE ISLAND FREE JUNGLE PASS UPGRADE
For a limited time, visitors to Jungle Island who buy a 2017 annual pass will be automatically upgraded to a 2018 Jungle Pass, which includes unlimited park admission, free private beach access, and a one-day pass on the Rainforest Riptide, plus entertaining animal shows including Winged Wonders, Wild Encounters and Wild Adventures.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400- 7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $59.95 adults, $52.95 kids 3-10.
WINGS OF WONDER BIRDS OF PARADISE
Stunning new exhibit developed by National Geographic and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology captures all 39 known species of birds-of-paradise – it’s a science exhibition, art show and natural history display all rolled into one exhibit that encompasses sound bites, videos, photographs and artifacts from research expeditions.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through Sept. 5, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
DISNEY MUSICAL “CAMP ROCK”
Your kids loved the Disney Channel’s original 2008 flick “Camp Rock,” starring pop sensations the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato — now see it brought to life onstage.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $10.
A FANTASY LOVER’S FANTASY FLORIDA SUPERCON 2017
South Florida’s largest comic book, anime, animation, video game, fantasy, sci-fi and pop-culture convention storms into town for four days of fun featuring awesome celebrity guests (including Linda Blair, LeVar Burton, wrestler Ric Flair, Peter Capaldi, John Barrowman, Ralph Macchio, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and and many more), comic book creators, voice actors, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, Q&As, films and shorts, costume and cosplay contests, video gaming and more.
Details: 1:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.floridasupercon.com; adult single-day tickets $25-$45, kids 4-9 free-$8.50, adult four-day pass $85, kids 4-9 $12 (kids 3 and under free).
Friday
DIVE-IN MOVIES “FINDING DORY”
Every last Friday of the month, enjoy a family film after a day of pool fun. At 7:30 p.m., the slides close down and everyone moves to the recreation pool (Captain’s Lagoon) to grab a float tube or lounge chair for movie time. This month it’s Disney’s heartwarming 2016 sequel to “Finding Nemo,” in which the lovably forgetful blue tang Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) remembers that she might have a family somewhere out in the ocean looking for her.
Details: Park opens for swimming at 5:30 p.m. Friday; movie begins at 8 p.m.; at Grapeland Water Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Coral Gables; 305-960-2950; $5, under 2 free.
SUMMER IN THE CITY MOVIE NIGHT: MOANA
What can I say, except “You’re welcome”? Gather the tribes and enjoy this 2016 instant Disney classic starring the vocal talents of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Auli’I Cravalho and Jemaine Clement, plus an incredible soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”).
Details: Gates open at 7 p.m.; Polynesian pre-show dance at 7:30; film at 8; at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
FREE CONCERT SERIES STARLIGHT MUSICALS
Each week this summer through Aug. 4, the City of Fort Lauderdale presents a free, family-friendly concert under the stars. This week, it’s the Southern-rock sound of the Fabulous Fleetwoods.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Holiday Park, E. Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; www.fortlauderdale.gov/starlight; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and an appearance by Disney fave Minnie Mouse.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL OVO
The 25th acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from the legendary Cirque du Soleil immerses the audience in a fantasy world of colorful and fanciful bugs, from crickets to ladybugs to spiders to the cutest cockroach you’ll ever see. And of course, the strength and beauty of the more than 50 athletic daredevils from 12 different countries will leave you buzzing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $25-$101.
Saturday
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS WEEK
Fun stuff for the little ones, as Superstar Productions returns with another quality show, “Finding Dory.” Plus, meet the Miami Marlins' Street Team, which will bring plenty of prizes to give away.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
MUSICAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DOROTHY MEETS ALICE
Everyone loves “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz” – now the two classics are combined in this fun-filled romp that imagines two of literature's most unforgettable young ladies getting mixed up together in a magical meeting that produces hilarious results.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
YOU LOOK GOOD TOUR 2017 LADY ANTEBELLUM
Nashville country trio performs hits including “American Honey,” “Need You Now,” “Just a Kiss,” “I Run to You,” “Downtown” and “Bartender,” plus tracks from its seventh studio album, “Heart Break.” Opening are Kelsea Ballerini (“Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan”) and Brett Young (“Sleep Without You”).
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $17.55-$151.
Sunday
DEADHEADS UNITE JERRY GARCIA BIRTHDAY BASH
Celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great leader of the Grateful Dead two days before what would have been his 75th birthday. Eight bands come together in honor of the most beloved jam band of all time, including eclectic Fort Lauderdale group the Heavy Pets, Dead tribute band Unlimited Devotion and more.
Details: Noon Sunday at Guanabanas Island Restaurant, 960 N. Highway A1A, Jupiter; www.guanabanas.com; free, all ages welcome.
Free For All
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the charming 2015 DreamWorks computer-animated sci-fi buddy film “Home,” starring the vocal talents of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
