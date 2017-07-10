Family-friendly things to do: Concerts and circuses

Thursday
PEANUTS POWER! YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Your kids will love the Young Professional group’s updated Broadway revival version of the show that starred Kristin Chenoweth and Anthony Rapp about the adventures of Linus, Lucy, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang. And, oh, that soundtrack!
Details: 10 a.m. and noon Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $10.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL OVO
The 25th acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from the legendary Cirque du Soleil immerses the audience in a fantasy world of colorful and fanciful bugs, from crickets to ladybugs to spiders to the cutest cockroach you’ll ever see. And of course, the strength and beauty of the more than 50 athletic daredevils from 12 different countries will leave you buzzing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through July 23, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $25-$165; moves to the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami July 28-30.
Friday
SUMMER MOVIE NIGHTS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Pack up the family and bring chairs and blankets to enjoy British actress Emma Watson, better known as Hermione Granger to “Harry Potter” fans, starring as Belle in this 2017 live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, on the XFINITY East Plaza, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; free; RSVP at rsvp.heatexperience.com/MovieNight_RSVP; parking is free in the P2 Garage.
FREE CONCERT SERIES STARLIGHT MUSICALS
Each week this summer through Aug. 4, the City of Fort Lauderdale presents a free, family-friendly concert under the stars. This week, sing along to the timeless songs of the Fab Four with the Beatles tribute band Across the Universe.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Holiday Park, E. Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; www.fortlauderdale.gov/starlight; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and an awesome show based on the film “Moana.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
Saturday
THEY’RE ON A ROLL PAW PATROL LIVE!
Your kids love the Nickelodeon show — now see these plucky pooches in their very first live show. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving.
Details: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $21.50-$123.50, $10 lap tickets for infants under 1.
BBQ BLOWOUT SMOKE ON THE WATER
Nothing says summer like a massive, family-friendly outdoor party with great live music. cold beer (both craft and standard, for Mom and Dad), delicious barbecue (including a pit-master competition) and plenty of fun activities for the kids.
Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.goriverwalk.com; free, VIP beer garden $40 for 21 and up.
BLEAULIVE PRESENTS MACK-A- POOLOOZA
Join Mack and the rest of the Y-100 clan for the hottest summer show of the year, featuring performances by Aussie rap goddess Iggy Azalea (“Fancy,” “Black Widow,” “Trouble”), Miley’s little sis Noah Cyrus (“Make Me [Cry]”), pop prince Austin Mahone (“Mmm Yeah,” “What About Love”) and all-girl pop-punk band Hey Violet (“Guys My Age,” “Break My Heart”).
Details: Pool party 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, concert 1:30-4:30 p.m., at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Ocean lawn BleauLive Stage, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bleaulive.com; packages start at $50.
GET ALL DOLLED UP TEA WITH BARBIE
It’s the chance of a lifetime for little ones to dress up and enjoy tea and treats with Barbie and her friends — plus, a variety of Barbies will be posing for pictures and signing autographs.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Rd., Davie; www.olddavieschool.org; $20 kids 3 and up, free under 3.
VAMOS A CELEBRAR! MEGARUMBA
We celebrated America’s independence on the Fourth of July. Now celebrate your own culture’s independence at this free, all-day event sponsored by iHeart’s Tu 94.9 FM that reflects Miami’s melting pot with the best food trucks, delicious drinks and great live Latin music from Grammy-winner Marlow Rosado, Locos por Juana, Play N Skillz (which produced Chamillionaire’s Grammy-winning rap hit “Ridin’”), LOS 5 and a special surprise guest artist.
Details: 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.megarumba.com; free.
Sunday
FAMILY FUN DEERING DISCOVERY DAYS
Enjoy a day chock full of hands-on science activities, canoe tours (for an extra fee), a tropical fruit display provided by Fruit & Spice Park, and a special appearance by the Zoo Squad, featuring wonderful characters from Zoo Miami such as Gigi the giraffe, Kaz the rhino and Pio the red-billed oxpecker.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $1 kids 4 and older.
SUNDAY FAMILY MOVIES SLEEPING BEAUTY
Gather the troops and get out of the house for this all-time Disney classic that tells the tale of the evil witch Maleficent cursing Princess Aurora into a deep sleep that can only be ended by a kiss from Prince Philip.
Details: Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Sunday (showtime at 11) at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; www.sugarsandpark.org; $1, includes popcorn and drink; sensory-friendly show at 2 p.m..
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM ICE CREAM DAY
Beat the heat with free ice cream from the Florida Dairy Farmers, plus have a fun day with an array of crafts that will stimulate your sweet tooth as well as the senses.
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
THE TOTAL PACKAGE TOUR NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
One of the greatest boy bands of all time proves it’s still hangin’ tough with hits such as “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “Cover Girl” and “Step By Step.” Also on the bill: Paula Abdul (“Straight Up,” “Forever Your Girl,” “Opposites Attract”) and Boyz II Men (“End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You”).
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $50.
Free For All
CULTURAL CELEBRATION OVERTOWN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
This year’s annual downtown block party boasts some serious star power, with Grammy-winning pop-R&B singer-songwriter Cee Lo Green (“Forget You,” “Crazy”), R&B singer and reality TV star Keyshia Cole (“Love,” “Let It Go”), Latin legend Tito Puente Jr. and reggae band Inner Circle. Plus, there’s a Youth Zone, a BBQ Cookoff Competition and an Art Expo Zone, plus plenty of other fun stuff.
Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday between Northwest 2nd and 3rd avenues and Northwest 8th-10th streets, downtown Miami; www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments