Family-friendly things to do: Break dancing, food fests

Thursday
PREHISTORIC FUN LOST WORLD OF DINOSAURS
New traveling exhibit by fossil collector and paleontology expert Guy Darrough features 27 life-size, authentic and technically correct dinosaur replicas that will take visitors back millions of years to prehistoric times when these reptilian giants ruled the earth. Kids can also unearth dinosaur bones in the Dino Dig and see a real fossilized dinosaur egg.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Sept. 4, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 kids 3-11, free for 2 and under.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM SPLASHTACULAR SUMMER
In addition to the awe-inspiring killer-whale and dolphin shows, kids can stay cool at the Splashtacular Summer Kids’ Water Play Area, featuring seven themed water slides.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Aug. 20 at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9 (save $8 per ticket by purchasing in advance online).
WINGS OF WONDER BIRDS OF PARADISE
Stunning new exhibit developed by National Geographic and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology captures all 39 known species of birds-of-paradise — it’s a science exhibition, art show and natural history display all rolled into one exhibit that encompasses sound bites, videos, photographs and artifacts from research expeditions.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through Sept. 5, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
ART EXHIBIT WALTER WICK
Museum retrospective titled “Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” features a selection of early photographs, installation models and large-format color photographs by the award-winning author and illustrator of “Can You See What I See?” and co-creator of the famed “I Spy” book series. Together these works provide a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and a window into the puzzles and illusions for which he is so well known.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and noon-4 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday), running through Sept. 24, at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; www.lowemuseum.org; $12.50, $8 for senior citizens and non-UM students, and free for Lowe members, UM students, faculty and staff, and children under 12.
Friday
LET’S PICNIC! FIRST FRIDAYS
Continue celebrating America’s independence with this Americana-themed communal picnic on the Surfside beach. The laid-back afternoon will feature an American folklore storyteller, a free yoga class, free tours of the InsideOut pop-up art exhibit presented by Perez Art Museum, an interactive drum circle for kids, arts & crafts and much more.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Oceanfront Community Center, 9301 Harding Ave., Surfside; RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/y8hmg59z; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, performer and teacher Stephen Falk and his drummer bring you jazz and Caribbean tunes in a show full of laughs.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
FREE CONCERT SERIES STARLIGHT MUSICALS
Each week this summer through Aug. 4, the City of Fort Lauderdale presents a free, family-friendly concert under the stars. This week, get your salsa on with the Latin sounds of the RD Project.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Holiday Park, E. Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; www.fortlauderdale.gov/starlight; free.
BEATLES TRIBUTE LIVERPOOL LIVE
Summer in the City concert series continues with timeless hits by the Fab Four, including “Hey Jude,” “All You Need is Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Day Tripper,” “I Am the Walrus” and many more. School of Rock Boca opens.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
Saturday
FAMILY FUN DAY ONCE UPON A STORY
Celebrate reading with a day of tales by local storytellers, plus create your own book. You can also discover Miami’s own story on a tour of the permanent exhibition “Tropical Dreams: A People’s History of South Florida.”
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL “TROLLS”
Through Aug. 12, families can enjoy a free Saturday morning movie. This week, it’s the 2016 3D computer-animated musical comedy “Trolls,” featuring the vocal talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand and Gwen Stefani.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Susan B. Katz Theater of Performing Arts at the River of Grass ArtsPark, 17189 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines; www.ppines.com; free.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM KIDS FOOD FEST
It’s a constant struggle to get your children to eat healthy – so the Creative Kitchen helps tackle this problem in a fun way with a scavenger hunt, healthy cooking demonstrations and an exciting grocery game. Plus, kids can decorate a healthy hat and create a still-life fruit drawing in the Art Studio.
Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS SPOTS, DOTS, PIPS, TILES
Take part in a game of dominoes (or even join the domino tournament) and create playful artwork inspired by the ancient game.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free with museum admission ($16 adults, $12 kids 7-18, free 6 and under).
Sunday
VEGGING OUT KIDS’ FOOD PLAY
Fun, interactive event for children ages 3-12 playfully brings tasty, organic vegetables of all sizes and textures to their hands for them to arrange, build and create art masterpieces. Kids are encouraged to munch and parents can enjoy lunch and adult beverages while watching or helping the children create. Then, create a “Food Play Character” to take home.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $25.
HIP-HOP DANCE THEATER BREAKIN’ CONVENTION
Help determine which of Miami's best B-boys and B-girls will win the $1,500 cash prize and the chance to perform at Breakin' Convention Miami 2017 at this all-ages show.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Plaza for the Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free.
Free For All
FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON THINK FINK!
Celebrate the beautiful drawings and paintings of illustrator Denman Fink, who helped design the City of Coral Gables, in a 4 p.m. kid-friendly exhibit tour. Plus, listen to a reading of the illustrated children’s book “One Boy’s Dream: The Story of Coral Gables,” create your own illustrated book or comic strip, and enjoy a Miami Children’s Theater performance at 3:30 p.m.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
