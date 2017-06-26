Family-friendly things to do: Get “Warped;” see classic cars

Thursday
PREHISTORIC FUN LOST WORLD OF DINOSAURS
New traveling exhibit by fossil collector and paleontology expert Guy Darrough features 27 life-size, authentic and technically correct dinosaur replicas that will take visitors back millions of years to prehistoric times when these reptilian giants ruled the earth. Kids can also unearth dinosaur bones in the Dino Dig and see a real fossilized dinosaur egg.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Sept. 4, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 kids 3-11, free for 2 and under.
FREE SUMMER MOVIES “BOXTROLLS”
Just show up – first-come, first-served – to catch this 2014 Oscar-nominated, 3D animated fantasy, starring the vocal talents of Ben Kingsley, Elle Fanning and Toni Collette, and based on Alan Snow’s novel “Here Be Monsters!”
Details: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Paragon Theater, 9200 State Road 84, Davie; www.paragontheaters.com; free.
ART EXHIBIT WALTER WICK
Museum retrospective titled “Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic” features a selection of early photographs, installation models and large-format color photographs by the award-winning author and illustrator of “Can You See What I See?” and co-creator of the famed “I Spy” book series. Together these works provide a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and a window into the puzzles and illusions for which he is so well known.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and noon-4 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday), running through Sept. 24, at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; www.lowemuseum.org; $12.50, $8 for senior citizens and non-UM students, and free for Lowe members, UM students, faculty and staff, and children under 12.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM DINO ISLAND
Ever wonder what life would be like if the dinosaurs never became extinct? Check out this new, hands-on, interactive exhibit that takes the dinosaur experience in a new direction, one that will amaze, entertain and spark curiosity as robotic creatures come to life. How would they have evolved? What would they be like today?
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 7, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
WINGS OF WONDER BIRDS OF PARADISE
Stunning new exhibit developed by National Geographic and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology captures all 39 known species of birds-of-paradise – it’s a science exhibition, art show and natural history display all rolled into one exhibit that encompasses sound bites, videos, photographs and artifacts from research expeditions.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through Sept. 5, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for “Toy Story 2,” the sequel to the 1995 original starring the vocal talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Kelsey Grammer and featuring the further adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, students from the Homestead City Ballet return for an exciting night of dances.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
FREE CONCERT SERIES STARLIGHT MUSICALS
Each week this summer through Aug. 4, the City of Fort Lauderdale presents a free, family-friendly concert under the stars. This week, it’s Jimmy Stowe & The Stowaways, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band that also plays other tropical rock favorites.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Holiday Park, E. Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; www.fortlauderdale.gov/starlight; free.
Saturday
MANGO MANIA! INTERNATIONAL MANGO FESTIVAL
Love mangos? Annual celebration of the King of Tropical Fruits returns for its 25th year with this year’s theme, “From Wild to Table.” Enjoy the Mangos of the World display, featuring hundreds of different mango cultivars; fresh mango tastings; mango tree sales; gardening and cooking demos; lectures and workshops; the KidWay education booth; food vendors at Mangoville; and the famed Mango Auction at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667- 1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; free with regular garden admission: $25, $18 seniors, $12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.
SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL “DENNIS THE MENACE”
Through Aug. 12, families can enjoy a free Saturday morning movie. This week, it’s the hilarious 1993 film “Dennis the Menace,” starring Mason Gamble as the mischievous young protagonist and a suitably grumpy Walter Matthau as his long-suffering next-door neighbor, Mr. Wilson.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Susan B. Katz Theater of Performing Arts at the River of Grass ArtsPark, 17189 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines; www.ppines.com; free.
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM ALL ABOARD!
Train lovers unite as Free First Saturdays offer a day of fun at the museum with no entrance fee and plenty of choo-choos to explore, plus a pizza food truck.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; free.
Sunday
HOT WHEELS DREAM CAR CLASSIC
Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and- joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.
“PUNK ROCK SUMMER CAMP” VANS WARPED TOUR
Traveling modern-rock festival celebrates 23 years of embracing alternative culture with a typically stellar lineup featuring GWAR, Hatebreed, Sick of It All, American Authors, Bowling For Soup, The Acacia Strain, Save Ferris, The Ataris, blessthefall, Barb Wire Dolls and dozens more. Plus, as always, skaters can rock the half-pipe.
Details: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $42-$52.
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
Free For All
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and an appearance by “Sesame Street” superstar Elmo.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
