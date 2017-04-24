Family-friendly things to do: Dance in the streets, enjoy a Love-in

Thursday
FINAL WEEKEND LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SID THE SCIENCE KID
Traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids’ TV series features fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player’s original stage performance.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through May 14, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the charming 2014 computer-animated Disney superhero comedy “Big Hero 6,” featuring the lovable healthcare-companion robot Baymax. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
BLOCK PARTY DANCING IN THE STREETS
Bring the whole family to enjoy this mile-long event featuring delicious food trucks, trolley rides and great bands including the Eagles tribute group The Long Run, the funk and soul band Fusik, the Latin dance band Fondo Blanco and country music by Brooklyn Marie.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Oakland Park Main Street (NE 12th Avenue), from Jaco Pastorius Park to Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-4251; free.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT FINDING DORY
Gather the tribes and take in Disney’s heartwarming and hilarious 2016 sequel to “Finding Nemo,” in which the lovably forgetful blue tang Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) remembers that she might have a family somewhere out in the ocean looking for her. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
CRAZY-COOL CARS MIAMI LOWRIDER SUPER SHOW
Lowrider Magazine presents its second-annual family-friendly fest featuring America’s top souped-up, springy and blinged-out low-riders; motorcycles and bikes; a Tattoo Expo; a Barber Battle; a high-energy performance by the Art In Motion Dance Academy; and a Kids Zone.
Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; Ticketmaster or www.miamilowridercarshow.com; $39.50 single day, $65 weekend pass, $19.50 kids 12 and under ($29.50 weekend pass), VIP weekend pass $149.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES MISS NELSON IS MISSING
Kids will love this witty and lively musical adapted by Joan Cushing and based on the popular children’s book by Harry Allard and James Marshall. When Miss Nelson’s unruly class misbehaves again, they confront their worst nightmare, substitute teacher Viola Swamp, and discover some valuable lessons on their search for their favorite teacher.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through May 20, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
BANG YOUR HEAD “SCHOOL OF ROCK”
Loved the inimitable Jack Black as a slacker substitute teacher who leads his fourth-grade students to an awesome, fist-pumping performance in the classic 2003 film “School of Rock”? This musical, featuring a live kids rock band, is for you.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through May 20, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
POKEMON SYMPHONIC EVOLUTIONS
Take a musical journey with this must-see video-game concert that gives fans and newcomers of all ages the chance to experience the evolution of Pokémon like never before. Come in costume if you wish, and meet up with friends to catch, battle and trade Pokémon from your favorite games, and enjoy visuals and new orchestral arrangements.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $20-$100.
Sunday
LOVE-IN PARTY IN THE PARK
Annual family-friendly outdoor jam celebrates the music of the ’60s through the ‘80s with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Find Your Way Back”) and War (“Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “The Cisco Kid,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”). There will also be classic cars; a kids’ zone; ′60s, ′70s and ′80s costume contests; Miami EcoAdventures; arts & crafts vendors; and a variety of food trucks.
Details: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; www.miamipartyinthepark.com; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; kids 12 and under free.
FAMILY FUN SERIES HAVANA HOP!
Introduce your kids to Cuban culture in an engaging and spirited way by meeting Yelia, who visits her grandmother in Cuba to add some salsa flavor to her own hip-hop style, and dancing along with this interactive performance.
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $16.
THE BARNACLE EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
Celebrate Earth Day with super-fun activities for kids, such as superheroes, a bike valet, arts & crafts, sing-along music, a ladybug release and much more.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866 or www.thebarnacle.org; $5, $3 kids 3-5, free for 2 and under.
SUNDAY FUNDAY MIAMI MARLINS
Cheer on the Fish against the Pittsburgh Pirates and celebrate Japanese Heritage Day with an Ichiro jersey giveaway and a ceremony honoring the future Hall of Famer’s 3,000th hit. Plus, as always, kids 12 and under can take part in the traditional Diamond Dash and run the bases after the contest.
Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $14.
Free For All
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and a magic show.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
