Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate Earth Day; learn about mummies

Thursday
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
Friday
STREET FESTIVAL WYNWOOD LIFE
Art, music, food and fashion converge in this fourth-annual, three-day event that showcases the best that the Design District has to offer, including more than 20 bands and DJs acts on the Live Music Stage (featuring Otto von Schirach, DJ Laz, DJ Craze, Ariel Assault and G. Brown), awesome Kitchen Labs, more than 40 delicious food trucks, exciting Live Art demonstrations and fun fashion shows in the Style Lounge.
Details: 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, noon-3 a.m. Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, at the Mana Front Lots, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.wynwoodlife.com; free.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2016 live-action epic adventure “The Jungle Book,” based on tales by Rudyard Kipling and centering on Mowgli, a man-cub who’s been raised by a family of wolves, and his thrilling and perilous adventures in the jungle. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
WORLD MUSIC WEEKEND HEINEKEN TRANSATLANTIC FESTIVAL
The Rhythm Foundation presents this 15th-annual, family-friendly event, which honors Miami as an artistic crossroads of the Americas and Europe, offering up two days of modern world music. Friday’s performers include A.C.H.E. (the Afro-Cuban House Experiment), featuring Miami DJ Oscar G and singers Oba Frank Lords and Katiahshe, plus Los Herederos and DJ Lazaro Casanova; Saturday brings the Afro Roots World Music Festival and eclectic British musician Sinkane, who is the leader of the Atomic Bomb! Band (also featuring David Byrne of the Talking Heads, Damon Albarn of Blur and Money Mark of the Beastie Boys, among many others), plus Vieux Farka Toure and Symbi Roots. Come hungry, as great British pub food, fresh vegan selections and delectable desserts will be available.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202 or www.rhythmfoundation.com; $15, $25 weekend pass.
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM EARTH DAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Celebrate our beautiful planet by staying aware of our environment and ways to keep it safe and healthy. Taste foods that are good for you and good for the Earth, create sculptures with twigs, leaves and other natural materials in the Art Studio, and learn about recycling and water conservation.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
EARTH DAY AT THE ZOO PARTY FOR THE PLANET
Zoo Miami’s annual Earth Day celebration will feature fun “green” activities and entertainment for the whole family, plus a performance by the Florida Youth Orchestra and the Tropical Flowering Tree Society’s annual plant show and sale. Entrance is free for guests who turn in a cellphone, as part of the zoo’s ECO-CELL phone-recycling program.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; free with daily admission ($21.95, $17.95 kids 3-12).
CURE YOUR BLUES REDLAND BLUES & BBQ FESTIVAL
Delicious, award-winning barbecue, stellar blues and country music (acts include Jacob Reese Thornton, The Wynwoods, Jay Blue Band, PJ Aviles and Juke), and ice-cold beer for Mom and Dad highlight this family-friendly event, back for its seventh year. Other fun activities include live Miccosukee Indian alligator shows, a NASCAR interactive area, a classic car and motorcycle cruise, bungee-jumping, rock climbing and pony rides.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; www.miamidade.gov/parks/fruit-spice.asp; $8, kids under 11 free.
FREE FAMILY FUN PINES DAY
Help celebrate Pembroke Pines’ 57th birthday with this full day of festivities featuring a 10-foot birthday cake, the selection of girls aged 3 to 16 who will be crowned during the Miss Pembroke Pines Royal Court Pageant, a Kids Konnection Business Expo, children’s stage performances, the Food Truck Invasion, great prizes, stilt-walkers and Earth Day activities.
Details: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; www.pembrokepinescitycenter.org; free.
J
OIN THE CIRCUS POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATER
The most beloved family show in the world is a European-style circus extravaganza featuring physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats.
Details: 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $40-$50.
BANG YOUR HEAD “SCHOOL OF ROCK”
Loved the inimitable Jack Black as a slacker substitute teacher who leads his fourth-grade students to an awesome, fist-pumping performance in the classic 2003 film “School of Rock”? This musical, featuring a live kids rock band, is for you.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through May 20, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ TOUR TODRICK HALL
Broadway and MTV star, “American Idol” finalist and viral YouTube personality puts a new “twister” on L. Frank Baum’s most classic creation, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” with more than 20 original songs, innovative sets, sensational choreography, dazzling costumes and a great social message for the whole family.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $27.50-$98.
Sunday
CELEBRATING OUR PLANET EARTH DAY AT PINECREST GARDENS
The Village of Pinecrest opens its doors for free for a day of educational fun for the entire family including workshops, planting activities, plant sales, an eco-fashion show, green vendors, wildlife shows, crafts for kids, local school performances and ladybug releases.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; free.
Free For All
MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PARK “THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE”
Bring chairs and picnic blankets and grab dinner from the Food Truck Invasion while you enjoy a showing of this hilarious 2016 animated film featuring the vocal talents of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad (who voiced Olaf in “Frozen”), Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader and many more.
Details: Gate open at 5 p.m. Friday (movie starts at 7) at Goodlet Park, 4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah; www.hialeahfl.gov; free.
