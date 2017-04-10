Family-friendly things to do: Hunt for eggs; see Ariana Grande

Thursday
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
FINAL WEEKEND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is wrapping up another year, so enjoy four more days filled with rides for both little ones and thrillseekers, games of skill, live shows and music, and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at noon Thursday-Sunday at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $10 online, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
Friday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM BUNNY-PALOOZA
Easter celebration features the new Kids Foam Zone, continuous Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, slides, rides, a rock-climbing wall, and a daily Easter Parade starting at 12:30 p.m., with floats, bands, strolling performers, costumed characters and, who else? The Easter Bunny.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9 (buy online and save $8 per ticket).
JUNGLE ISLAND MEGA EGGA HUNT!
Get wild in the Jungle with continuous egg hunts, goodie bags for every child, bunches of bounce houses, rides, arts & crafts, music, and appearances by the Easter Bunny.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $39.95 adults, $32.95 kids 3-10.
PINTO’S FARM EASTER CELEBRATION
Get in on the Easter fun with one-of- a-kind egg hunts, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, pony rides, a race track, tractor farm tours and access to the petting zoo.
Details: 2-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $11 online, $19 at the door, kids under 1 free.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2011 Easter-themed comedy “Hop,” starring the vocal talents of Russell Brand and Hugh Laurie. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA
Outdoor family festival features an interactive DJ, an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, face-painting, balloon artists, games, sing-alongs, prizes and much more.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Champions Plaza at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT “ZOOTOPIA”
Gather the tribes and take in Disney’s hilarious and heartwarming animated film (it was the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2016) featuring the vocal talents of Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Octavia Spencer and Shakira. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times – movie begins at 8.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
DANGEROUS WOMAN TOUR ARIANA GRANDE
Boca Raton’s own superstar singer, who played Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s TV series “Victorious” for four years, performs pop hits including “The Way,” “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Bang Bang,” “Love Me Harder,” “One Last Time,” “Focus,” “Dangerous Woman,” “Into You” and “Side to Side.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $25.95-$195.95.
Saturday
FLOWER POWER ORCHID & BROMELIAD SHOW
Just in time for Easter, the 36th anniversary of this event offers everything orchid-related you could dream up, including classes, demonstrations, and the most beautiful orchids for sale from more than 30 vendors (get one for Mom!). Plus, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and make holiday arts & crafts.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; 954-473- 2955 or www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 ages 3-11 and free for children 2 or younger.
ZOO MIAMI EGG SAFARI
Kids 12 and under can enjoy continuous egg hunts (there will be 100,000 eco-friendly Easter eggs!), photos with the Easter Bunny, music, games, prizes and a chance to watch the zoo animals receive their own holiday treats.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org;free with daily admission ($21.95, $17.95 kids 3-12).
Sunday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SPRING FLING
Celebrate the sunshine and enjoy a puppet show with Peter Rabbit, then get basketfuls of candy during Egg Hunts happening between noon and 3 p.m. Kids can also compete in a relay race, and get creative in the Art Studio by making spring-inspired wearable art and decorating egg-shaped art.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, free for kids under 12 months.
SUNDAY FUNDAY MIAMI MARLINS
Cheer on the Fish against the rival New York Mets, and children 12 and under can take part in the traditional Diamond Dash and run the bases after the contest.
Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $14.
Free For All
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
