Family-friendly things to do: Youth Fair, Tortuga Festival

Thursday
BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrillseekers (check out the Screamer, Meltdown and Climb-N- Challenge), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (Puerto Rican reggaeton singer J. Alvarez performs at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $10 online, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
DISNEY ON ICE WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT
It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$40.
Friday
ROCK THE OCEAN TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL
Country music’s biggest beach party celebrates its fifth year with headliners Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton, plus dozens more acts including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Slightly Stoopid, Maren Morris, Locash, G. Love & Special Sauce and even hip-hopper Nelly. But it’s not just about music: The three-day, family-friendly fest also aims to raise awareness of endangered sea turtles and ocean conservation.
Details: 1-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.tortugamusicfestival.com; $99 one-day general admission, $229 three-day pass, $399 one-day VIP pass, $999 three-day VIP pass; kids 10 and under free.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the 2016 family comedy, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.” Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SENSORY SATURDAY
Special event for children with sensory processing disorders and their families offers yoga, art, music and activities amid a comfortable environment in which lights and sound will be dimmed. Special appearance by author Marc Pulver, who talks about his book “Living Life with Autism: The World Through My Eyes.” Stick around for Autism Awareness Day, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., featuring a speech pathologist, music therapy and much more.
Details: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; pre-registration is required; RSVP to sensorysaturday@miamichildrensmuseum.org or call 305-373-KIDS (5437) x 126.
HISTORYMIAMI CULTUREFEST305
Celebrate all that makes Miami the Magic City with this jam-packed day of music, dance, food and art, plus craft activities for all ages and cuisine from favorite local restaurants.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; register at www.historymiami.org; free.
PINECREST GARDENS EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Kids, does the prospect of 50,000 eggs to be hunted sound exciting? Join in the fun with hourly hunts for toddlers, “boppers” and tweens, plus nonstop fun including prizes, face-painting, balloon art, interactive games, music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, story-telling, delicious food and even a wildlife show.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5 online, $7 at the gate.
PINTO’S FARM EASTER CELEBRATION
Get an early start on the Easter fun with one-of- a-kind egg hunts, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, pony rides, a race track, tractor farm tours and access to the petting zoo.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $11 online, $19 at the door, kids under 1 free.
TWO DAYS OF FUN DANIA BEACH ARTS & SEAFOOD CELEBRATION
Bring the whole family for a weekend of great food, live art demonstrations, dozens of kids’ activities and live music including the Spin Doctors (“Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”) and a tribute to Prince on Saturday, and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band on Sunday. Plus, take a selfie at the majestic, 100-ton sand sculpture.
Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd St., Dania; www.daniabeachartsandseafoodcelebration.com; free.
FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON HATCH MIAMI
Celebrate local women artists and entrepreneurs at this outdoor fair in the courtyard and plaza, and get creative at the kid-friendly HATCHling area with a 2 p.m. family yoga session, a 3 p.m. family improv session, and springtime arts & crafts throughout the day. Plus, enjoy locally produced foods and local musicians, performers and innovators.
Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
ALL ABOARD! RAIL – A STEAMPUNK JOURNEY
Fun-filled, family-friendly day celebrates sci-fi technology with retro-futuristic festivities, entertainment, films, music, art, performances and more.
Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $10.
FREE FAMILY FEST MIAMI MUSIC PROJECT
Concert by the Miami Music Project’s Leaders Orchestra, featuring kids aged 13-18, will feature classic mystical soundtracks from family-favorite space movies, including “Star Trek,” “E.T.,” “Apollo 13” and “Star Wars.”
Details: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free with First Access Passes.
FINAL WEEKEND “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
SOUTH FLORIDA PARENTING PRESENTS SPRING FEST
Bring a basket to collect Easter eggs during the Egg-A- Palooza egg hunts, plus take photos with the Bunny and enjoy food trucks, a Bunny Scavenger Hunt, face-painting, bounce houses, rock-climbing walls and much more.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; $8 per person, free for 18 months and under.
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS YOLANDA ADAMS
Billboard Magazine’s No. 1 gospel artist of the 2000s closes out the 2016-17 season by performing hits including “Open My Heart,” “Yeah,” “Fragile Heart,” “Be Blessed,” “Someone Watching Over You” and “Victory.”
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
Free For All
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS RECESS
Kids - step outside on the terrace for a mix of music, visuals, art-making and performances curated and produced by Miami's young creatives. Then, stick around for the after-party from 4-7:30 p.m., featuring performances by local teen artists and bands.
Details: 1-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free with museum admission ($16 adults, $12 kids 7-18, free 6 and under).
