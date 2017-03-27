Family-friendly things to do: Youth Fair and BBQ Fest

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! Through Friday, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
IMAX 3D THEATER “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
Last day to see British actress Emma Watson, better known as Hermione to “Harry Potter” fans, starring as Belle in this live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance. Choose 2D or 3D.
Details: 1:50 and 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467- 6637 or www.mods.org; $15, $12 kids 2-12.
BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrillseekers (check out the Screamer, Meltdown and Climb-N- Challenge), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (Cuban reggaeton singer Jacob Forever performs at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $10 online, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
DISNEY ON ICE WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT
It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $16-$75.
THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN BIG RIVER
Tony Award-winning play based on the classic Americana novel by Mark Twain and featuring music by Roger Miller takes us on a hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming journey down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Final weekend.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $47-$60.
Friday
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
Saturday
PINTO’S FARM EASTER CELEBRATION
Get an early start on the Easter fun with one-of- a-kind egg hunts, paddle-boat rides, hay rides, pony rides, a race track, tractor farm tours and access to the petting zoo.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $11 online, $19 at the door, kids under 2 free.
FAMILY FUN SERIES THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
Kids will love spending time with beloved friends Piglet, Tigger, Christopher Robin and that silly old bear, Winnie the Pooh, in this charming production, faithfully based on the A. A. Milne classic of the same name.
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $16-$18.
A TASTE OF THE BAYOU CRAWDEBAUCHERY
Weekend food and music festival celebrates the culture and cuisine of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, with live music by New Orleans’ The Revivalists, Maggie Koerner, Chubby Carrier, The Revelers, Roddie Romero & The Hub City All-Stars and many more. Plus, there will be authentic Cajun bites such as beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and po-boys, and a KidZone featuring crawfish races, face painting and jugglers.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; www.crawdebauchery.com; $25-$40, VIP $65-$120, two-day pass $45-$60, kids under 10 free.
FUN ART CLASSES CREATIVE ARTS 4 KIDS
Monthly series for kids 6-12 offers different themes to teach about the elements of art through painting, drawing and sculpting activities in the style of renowned artists. This month’s topic is Tired Bunnies, inspired by Cosima von Bonin, featuring the activity “soft toy dioramas” (remember to bring in your favorite small, soft toy).
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $18 per class, $60 four-class series; $12 per class, $40 four-class series for MOCA members, NOMI residents and City employees; $2 discount for each additional child in the household.
FINAL WEEKEND “JACK AND THE BEANSTALK”
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
DISNEY CLASSIC “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 8, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
WYNWOOD BBQ FEST GRILLIN & CHILLIN
Family-friendly event offers great BBQ, live music, cold beer and a pop-up sports bar for Dad, plus cooking workshops and a Family Fun Zone featuring obstacle courses, face-painting, inflatables and more. What else could you ask for?
Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; www.wynwoodbbqfest.com; $15, $25 family pack (includes two adults); kids under 12 are free.
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
Free For All
THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU FREE FAMILY DAY
In this “Discovering Design” program, kids can celebrate and learn about world cultures through hats. Discover what children from other countries wear, eat and speak through Donata Montanari’s “Children Around the World” exhibit, then pick a country that inspires you to design an international hat.
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; free for kids under 15 and accompanying adults: RSVP at www.wolfsonian.org.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments