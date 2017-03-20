Family-friendly things to do: Renaissance Festival; dancing

Thursday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SID THE SCIENCE KID
Traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids’ TV series features fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player’s original stage performance.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through May 14, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! Through March 31, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
IMAX 3D THEATER BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
British actress Emma Watson, better known as Hermione to “Harry Potter” fans, stars as Belle in this live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance. Choose 2D or 3D.
Details: 1:50, 4:25, 7 and 9:35 p.m. Thursday, plus four showings daily, running through March 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467- 6637 or www.mods.org; $15, $12 kids 2-12.
BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrillseekers (check out the Screamer, Meltdown and Climb-N- Challenge), 50 games of skill, live shows and music, and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday, and noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $6 opening day, $10 online afterward, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN BIG RIVER
Tony Award-winning play based on the classic Americana novel by Mark Twain and featuring music by Roger Miller takes us on a hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming journey down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, running through April 2, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $47-$60.
Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the heartwarming and hilarious sequel to “Finding Nemo,” in which the lovably forgetful blue tang Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) remembers that she might have a family somewhere out in the ocean looking for her. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
COMMUNITY EVENT MUSIC ON MAIN STREET
Bring your family and friends, lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy food trucks and a live performance by country band Tom Jackson.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Oakland Park City Hall, 3650 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; www.opculinaryarts.com; free.
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself, as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
Saturday
FINAL WEEKEND FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter wraps up another great year. The final themed weekend is Vikings and Barbarians, where you and your Norwegian brothers and sisters can wave your battleaxes while covered in leather and fur, yelling with the fury of Odin. And, as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES “JACK AND THE BEANSTALK”
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
DISNEY CLASSIC “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 8, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
GET CRABBY! DEERING SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
You might hear the joke “Sea Food, Eat It” a few times at this 13th -annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood dishes in South Florida. In between stuffing your face, enjoy celebrity chef demonstrations, live entertainment including a Bahamian Junkanoo parade and steel drummers, stilt-walkers, pontoon boat rides and the Lil’ Shrimp Kids Zone with fun inflatables and healthy recipes for families.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $15 in advance, $25 at the gate, $5 kids 4-14.
BARNACLE UNDER MOONLIGHT OLD-TIME DANCE
Swing your partner, do-si-do, and promenade down to The Barnacle for a fun and friendly outdoor dance under a covered pavilion by Biscayne Bay, complete with a caller and a live acoustic band.
Details: Gate opens at 6 p.m. Sunday, pre-dance instruction begins at 6:30, and dancing starts at 7, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866 or www.thebarnacle.org; $10, free for 9 and under.
Free For All
SOUTHLAND MALL KIDS’ CLUB
Wear your favorite Miami Heat gear for a chance to win tickets to upcoming games featuring the hottest team in the NBA. Open to kids 12 and under.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
