Family-friendly things to do: See “Beauty and the Beast,” Cityplace Doral opening

Thursday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SID THE SCIENCE KID
Traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids’ TV series features fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player’s original stage performance.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through May 14, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! Through March 31, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
IMAX 3D THEATER “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”
British actress Emma Watson, better known as Hermione to “Harry Potter” fans, stars as Belle in this live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance. Choose 2D or 3D.
Details: Opening night 7 and 9:35 p.m. Thursday, plus four showings daily, running through March 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467- 6637 or www.mods.org; $15, $12 kids 2-12.
THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN BIG RIVER
Tony Award-winning play based on the classic Americana novel by Mark Twain and featuring music by Roger Miller takes us on a hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming journey down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, running through April 2, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $47-$60.
SHADOWLAND PILOBOLUS
Surreal story of a girl’s coming of age (think “Alice in Wonderland” meets Cirque du Soleil) takes audiences on an eye-popping thrill ride in which dancers contort their bodies into wild configurations that, when enacted behind a lit screen, produce shadows that resemble elephants, wild plants and even the Empire State Building. It’s an ingenious mix of shadow theater, dance, circus and rock concert.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29.50-$99.50.
Friday
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT “THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS”
Ever wonder what your furry friends are up to after you leave for work or school each day? Gather the tribes and take in this hilarious 2016 animated film featuring the vocal talents of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell and more, which became the highest-grossing original animated film not produced by Disney or Pixar. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times — movie begins at 8.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
GRAND OPENING CITYPLACE DORAL
Weekend of free family fun celebrates this new residential and retail hub with a performance by renowned world-music group the Gipsy Kings (at 7 p.m. Friday), plus a meet-and-greet with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, strolling entertainers, fun with Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme from Tu 94.9 FM, live music by Extasy and Luis Manuel & The Latin Ensemble, spectacular fireworks and fountain shows, and much more.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; www.cityplacedoral.com; free.
Saturday
25TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The sixth, Celtic Weekend, celebrates Celtic heritage with singing and dancing along to Irish, Scottish and English tunes throughout the Shire, so don your finest kilts while bagpipes blare. And, as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
UNDER THE SEA THE LITTLE MERMAID
Dress up your little princesses as Ariel and catch this showing of Disney’s animated tale of the mermaid who upsets her father, King Triton, by falling in love and pursuing the human Prince Eric in the world above. This hauntingly beautiful love story has captured countless hearts with irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise; 954-747-4646 or www.sunrisefl.gov; $7.
DISNEY CLASSIC “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 8, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
MOMIX OPUS CACTUS
Following its 2013 hit “Botanica,” MOMIX returns with its latest production, which brings the landscape of the American Southwest to life with dynamic images of slithering lizards and fire dancers that conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, shadow humor and the human body.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $20-$45; $10 12 and under.
Sunday
GET TOGETHER THE MIAMI FLEA
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and every creative soul in the city. Enjoy dozens of vendors, live music, great food and drink at the Grub Garden and make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some cool crafts and face-painting.
Details: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at 1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com; free.
Free For All
FREE FAMILY FILMS MOVIES ON THE MILE
Monthly series features free family films – this time it’s Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning, 1981 action-adventure “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones, which is widely considered one of the greatest films of all time.
Details: Grounds open at 6 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. Thursday; at The Plaza at 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.coralgables.com/index; free.
