Family-friendly things to do: See “Beauty and the Beast,” Cityplace Doral opening

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

0:56 Florida man runs over himself outside strip club (Warning: graphic content)

2:08 Deputy attacked after Orlando City soccer match

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine