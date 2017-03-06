Family-friendly things to do: St. Patrick’s Day parade; orchid festival

Thursday
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! For a limited time, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
Friday
FLOWER POWER INTERNATIONAL ORCHID FESTIVAL
Everything you always wanted to know about orchids comes to South Florida this weekend at this 15th-annual event, with more than 10,000 plants for sale, dozens of lectures, information on growing and caring for orchids, and plenty of family-friendly OrKids hands-on activities.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; cost is an additional $20 per adult and $15 per child 12 and under after the regular admission fee of $25, $18 seniors,$12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the heartwarming 2011 drama “Dolphin Tale,” starring Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
Saturday
THE FRIENDSHIP TOUR 2017 DAY OUT WITH THOMAS
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging into the station to give lucky fans 25-minute rides and the chance to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway. In between, there’s a Thomas & Friends Imagination Station with Thomas-themed activities including live music, entertainers, temporary tattoos, arts and crafts, and a storytelling and video viewing area. Rides leave every 45 minutes from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $20, under 2 free.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SENSORY SATURDAY
Special event for children with sensory processing disorders and their families offers yoga, art, music and activities (such as bubble painting and a sensory-friendly stage performance) amid a comfortable environment in which lights and sound will be dimmed.
Details: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; pre-registration is required; RSVP to sensorysaturday@miamichildrensmuseum.org or call 305-373-KIDS (5437) x 126.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Help support kids and teens ages 5 to 18, who will present and sell their original artwork, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, accessories and jewelry. There will also be performances by the Hip Hop Kidz, Rhythmic Art Gymnastics and more.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
25TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The fifth, Taste of FLARF, serves up a feast fit for a King: Indulge in foods reminiscent of the Renaissance era, such as hearty turkey legs, Scotch eggs, Sheppard's Pie and an assortment of delectable desserts. Adults can wash it all down with traditional mead and aromatic wines that you can freshly stomp yourself. And as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
FREE SECOND SATURDAYS GIRL POWER
Kids — celebrate an important woman in your life and enjoy the dynamic artwork of women artists at PAMM. Plus, you can create portrait stamps with the art collective Girls’ Club and listen to pop-up performances by Girl Power Chorus.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free with museum admission ($16 adults, $12 kids 7-18, free 6 and under).
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES “JACK AND THE BEANSTALK”
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON GO GREEN!
Help the environment with the Green Garage Sale, featuring gently used items and art and jewelry, and eco-friendly activities such as arts & crafts, a recycling workshop, a scavenger hunt and a performance by Cycler: The Recycling Robot.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
DISNEY CLASSIC “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 8, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
GREATER MIAMI YOUTH SYMPHONY CONCERTO COMPETITION WINNERS CONCERT
The Spring Concert Series kicks off with five GMYS performances: Symphony Orchestra winner Sahana Shravan, Piano winner Justin Veira, Concert Orchestra winner Ella Kim, Piano runner-up Madison Yan, and Symphony Orchestra runner-up Laura Liu.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Florida International University, Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami; www.eventbrite.com; $10-$20.
Sunday
LUCK OF THE IRISH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
Celebrate the Emerald Isle a few days early with this family-friendly festival featuring a traditional float parade with marching bands, pipers and drums, a concert by the U2 tribute band UV, an activity area for kids with games and crafts, Irish food and drink, and much more. Hosted by radio personality Footy.
Details: Noon Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street in downtown Hollywood; www.stpatricksparade.com; free.
Free For All
FAMILY FUN DAY ARTS FOR ALL
Get messy and let your artistic brilliance shine as you produce an original masterpiece using a variety of mediums from the Museum’s art corner. Plus, take part in the community mural activity and enjoy music, storytelling and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
