Family-friendly things to do: Las Olas Art Fair, meet Thomas and Friends

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! For a limited time, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
FINAL WEEKEND “THE LITTLE MERMAID”
Go “under the sea” and enjoy the tale of the mermaid Ariel, who upsets her father, King Triton, by falling in love and pursuing the human Prince Eric in the world above. This hauntingly beautiful love story will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $30-$135.
Friday
THAT’S ITALIAN! TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY
Three-day, family-friendly, Italian street festival features national entertainers such as Frank Stallone, Maria de Crescenzo (of KC & The Sunshine Band) and Tommy Mara and The Crests; authentic food and cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs; festival rides and games; free wine (hello!) and lots more.
Details: 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, at Huizenga Park, at the Southeast corner of Las Olas and Andrews avenues, Fort Lauderdale; www.ftlauderdaleitalianfestival.com; $10, kids 12 and under free; discounted multiple day passes available.
LEAPIN’ LIZARDS! “ANNIE”
The whole family will enjoy this brand-new incarnation of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the adventures of everyone’s favorite little redhead Little Orphan Annie and the timeless songs “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $29-$92.
FAMILY FUN CONCERT SERIES ORCHESTRA MIAMI
The classic fairy tale of “Little Red Riding Hood” is told in an opera by American composer Seymour Barab, and performed by three professional opera singers and members of Orchestra Miami. Parents will appreciate the story’s message, as well, as it teaches kids about one of the most basic rules of safety — don’t talk to strangers (especially furry ones with sharp teeth!).
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $15, $10 kids 17 and under.
Saturday
THE FRIENDSHIP TOUR 2017 DAY OUT WITH THOMAS
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging into the station to give lucky fans 25-minute rides and the chance to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway. In between, there’s a Thomas & Friends Imagination Station with Thomas-themed activities including live music, entertainers, temporary tattoos, arts and crafts, and a storytelling and video viewing area. Rides leave every 45 minutes from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and March 11-12 at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $20, under 2 free.
25TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The fourth, “Voyage to the Orient,” brings us to the Far East to experience the sights and sounds of Shogun, Samurai and the unbroken Ming dynasty that ruled China for almost 300 years. And as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; $75 season pass.
COUNTRY FESTIVAL 103.1 WIRK’S RIB ROUND-UP
Groove to great beats and delicious eats at this annual music fest featuring the blue-collar redneck edge of Chris Janson (“Buy Me a Boat”), who has also written songs for Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw and other acts on the bill, including Randy Houser, LOCASH and Craig Campbell. Jon Pardi (“Head Over Boots”) rounds out the lineup.
Details: Noon Saturday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $25-$50.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
FUN ART CLASSES CREATIVE ARTS 4 KIDS
Monthly series for kids 6-12 offers different themes to teach about the elements of art through painting, drawing and sculpting activities in the style of renowned artists. This month’s theme is “Blue & Zen,” inspired by Yves Klein, and the activity for the children is mark-making and prints.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $18 per class, $60 four-class series; $12 per class, $40 four-class series for MOCA members, NOMI residents and City employees; $2 discount for each additional child in the household.
DISNEY CLASSIC “MULAN”
Your little ones will delight as the tale of Mulan comes to life onstage. Follow this mystical, action-packed journey to ancient China based on Disney’s animated film about culture, honor, and the fighting spirit.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 8, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
FREE PASSPORT TO FUN WESTON WORLD FEST
The whole family will enjoy authentic international cuisine, booths featuring cultural displays from countries around the world (kids will love the Passport Challenge, which encourages them to visit every booth), plus live performances from dancers, singers and musicians.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Rd.,
Fort Lauderdale; www.1weston.com; free.
GET SMART BROWARD STEM FAMILY EXPO
Kids in kindergarten through 8th grade who are interested in Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can have a field day at this free fun event during which they can build LEGO Mindstorm robots, have a space adventure inside a mobile planetarium, learn CPR, encounter creepy-crawly animals, build a catapult and destroy a castle, and even learn about the science of speed and race-car driving from NASCAR star Patrick Staropoli.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Beth Emet Elementary School, 4807 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City; 954-260-0447; free.
SPOTLIGHT CONCERT FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA
FYO, which has performed for more than 72,000 people at Dolphins Stadium during the Florida Marlins’ World Series games and is now in its 29th season, presents the Symphony Orchestra - Repertory Strings.
Details: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $15.
Free For All
FEELING ARTSY? LAS OLAS ART FAIR PART 2
Beloved outdoor festival hits town for the second leg of its 29th year, bringing with it original art, eclectic displays and a wide array of styles and media from 250 artists from around the country.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 600 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, between A1A and South Federal Highway; www.artfestival.com; free.
