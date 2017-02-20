Family-friendly things to do: Renaissance and Orange Blossom festivals

Thursday
VIRGINIA KEY GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL OF MUSIC & DANCE
Family-friendly event, now in its sixth year, brings dozens of dynamic and diverse bands, including Donna the Buffalo, The Blind Spots, Electric Piquete, Locos por Juana, Telekinetic Walrus, Cleaveland Jones, Elastic Bond and Big Mean Sound Machine (some shows are at different venues; check website). Attendees can also enjoy on-site beachfront camping, dance and music workshops, yoga and the healing arts, a craft fair, beer garden and plenty of fun activities for kids.
Details: 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.virginiakeygrassroots.com; $35 daily, kids 12 and under free with paying adult; see website for camping info.
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! For a limited time, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
LIVE ONSTAGE THE LITTLE MERMAID
Go “under the sea” and enjoy the tale of the mermaid Ariel, who upsets her father, King Triton, by falling in love and pursuing the human Prince Eric in the world above. This hauntingly beautiful love story will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Details: 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, running through March 5, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $30-$135.
DISNEY CLASSIC MULAN JR.
Travel back in time with the award-winning theater and vocal students from Parkway Middle School of the Arts as they present this adaptation of the beloved animated film that brings ancient China to life with a modern sensibility.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill; www.lpacfl.com; $10 adults, $5 students.
Friday
WEEKEND OF FUN ORANGE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
Enjoy the kick-off concert with the party-rock band RemaDee on Friday night, plus arts and crafts, bounce houses and food trucks. Saturday and Sunday bring a fine arts show, live music, Cowboy Town, a Native American display, an animal farm and a kids’ corner with a bounce house, giant slide, rides and climbing wall.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Rd., Davie; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at Davie Town Hall, 6591 Orange Dr., Davie; www.davie-fl.gov; free.
RIVETING RHYTHMS DRUMLINE DRUM-OFF
Gather the family for this evening of heart-thumping musical excitement as some of Miami’s premier high school Drumline bands battle it out for the grand prize — to perform with the National Touring Production of Drumline Live! Bands performing include Miami Carol City Senior High School and Belen Jesuit Prep School.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Back Yard Concert Lawn & Plaza,10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; free.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM BLACK HERITAGE CELEBRATION DAY
Celebrate Black History Month at MCM with the Winds of Heritage Dance Company, the Voices of Heritage Vocal Ensemble and a Junkanoo parade, plus visit the Art Studio to learn about famous black artists and create your own masterpiece.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
JUNGLE ISLAND FUN AND FIT AS A FAMILY FESTIVAL
Here’s a way the whole family can enjoy the SoBe Wine & Food Festival. Join your favorite chefs for two days of food, fitness and learning at Goya Kidz Kitchen, where parents and children can learn the basics of preparing nutritious meals with Food Network celebrity chefs.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; www.sobefest.com/funandfit; $20.
25TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The third, “Masquerade Weekend,” encourages lords and ladies to don delicately detailed masks, historic costumes and intriguing disguises. And as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; $75 season pass.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
FINAL WEEKEND HERCULES
Adaptation from ancient Greek mythology tells the tale of Hercules, son of Greek gods, who is stolen as a boy and turned into a half-god/half-mortal with superhuman strength, and is forced to live among humans. To return to Mount Olympus, he must prove himself a true hero on Earth.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
NEW WORLD CENTER CONCERT FOR KIDS: HEROES
Calling all caped crusaders, big and small! Put on your superhero outfit and enjoy this thrilling concert honoring both action and musical heroes, with the program featuring works by John Williams, Beethoven, Danny Elfman, Tchaikovsky, Copland and more. Arrive early for the instrument petting zoo, where children can meet the Fellows and play instruments.
Details: 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.newworldcenter.com; $15.
HARDWOOD HOTSHOTS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
The kings of basketball entertainment for the past 90+ years bring their roundball razzle-dazzle, hoops humor and jaw-dropping athletic showmanship to the court. The rotating lineup — including two females — for the group’s lengthy tour might include veteran guard TNT or dunker Thunder, among many other beloved characters.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $15-$92.
Free For All
MARDI GRAS FOR THE FAMILY FORT LAUDI GRAS
Second-annual throwdown brings local Cajun and Creole cuisine such as gumbo, jambalaya and red beans and rice provided by Shuck & Dive, plus authentic New Orleans music by The Rockin' Jake Band, The Brass All-Stars and more. Kids, get your face painted and gather up as many beads as you can carry!
Details: 4-10 p.m. Saturday outside and inside Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; free.
