Family-friendly things to do: Sing with Vocalosity; go to Woofstock

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM FREE ANNUAL PASS OFFER
Buy one day, get one year — not a bad deal! For a limited time, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
Friday
SMART STAGE MATINEE SERIES HYPNOTIC BRASS ENSEMBLE
Introduce your little ones to the wonderful world of jazz with this band of seven brothers from the South Side of Chicago – a.k.a. “The Bad Boys of Jazz” - that blends jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock, reggae, soul and funk.
Details: 11 a.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $3-$7.20; adult show at 8 p.m. Friday ($23-$33).
TEACH THE WORLD TO SING VOCALOSITY
The magic of a capella singing reaches a new level with this show from artistic producer Deke Sharon (“Pitch Perfect,” “The Sing-Off”) that features an all-star ensemble of diverse young vocalists singing some of today’s chart-topping hits in 10-part harmony.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $20-$49; $5 tickets available for students (ages 13-22) at CultureShockMiami.com.
Saturday
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
OUTDOOR JURIED ART FEST BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
This 31st-annual event, one of the Top 100 art festivals in the U.S., will attract more than 40,000 visitors to Mizner Park over the weekend to browse fine works from hundreds of artists from around the world.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real; www.bocamuseum.org; free.
PLAYTIME FOR POOCHES WOOFSTOCK
Annual celebration of dogs and dog lovers features entertainment, food, adoption opportunities and fun events such as the Air K9z Frisbee Show, Grooviest Threads and Best Look-Alike contests, Wiener Dog races and a police K9 demonstration. Plus, the first 500 canines through the gates will receive a doggie bag of treats.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Sawgrass Sanctuary Park, 237 N. New River Cir., Sunrise; 954-747-4600 or www.sunrisefl.gov; free.
FEEL THE HEAT CHILI COOKOFF
Fifth-annual family-friendly event features country-music bands, line-dancing, mechanical bull rides, Miami Heat dancers, an old-fashioned pie-eating contest and, of course, chili samplings from both professional and amateur competitions.
Details: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for kids under 2.
FUN ART CLASSES CREATIVE ARTS 4 KIDS
Monthly series for kids 6-12 offers different themes to teach about the elements of art through painting, drawing and sculpting activities in the style of renowned artists. This month’s theme is “Super Spiders & Webs,” inspired by Louise Bourgeois, with the children’s activity Mixed Media Sculptures.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $18 per class, $60 four-class series; $12 per class, $40 four-class series for MOCA members, NOMI residents and City employees; $2 discount for each additional child in the household.
STRIKE A POSE URBAN YOGA FESTIVAL
Gather your tribe (kids and pets welcome!) and experience a day of health for the soul with yoga classes, DJs, a vegetarian tasting village and workshops on wellness meditation, Shibori hand-dying fabrics techniques, belly dancing yoga, kids’ art and yoga, the art of henna, tribal body paint and vegetarian cooking.
Details: 2-8 p.m. Saturday on 20th Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Tyler Street; Hollywood; www.urbanyogafestival.com; $25.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Kids will love this wacky adventure based on the fairy tale by Joseph Jacobs, in which Jack goes up the magical beanstalk into the world of a Giant Inventor, a tap dancing Golden Goose, and a Golden Harp that can really “get down.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 31, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
MUSICAL COMEDY HERCULES
Adaptation from ancient Greek mythology tells the tale of Hercules, son of Greek gods, who is stolen as a boy and turned into a half-god/half-mortal with superhuman strength, and is forced to live among humans. To return to Mount Olympus, he must prove himself a true hero on Earth.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Feb. 25, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
A MID-WINTER’S FUNK FANTASY A DAY AT THE BEACH
Get down to the funky sounds of Fred Wesley, legendary trombonist and leader of James Brown’s renowned backing band The JBs, performing with his group the New J.B.'s at this family-friendly event. Also performing will be pedal and lap steel doctor Roosevelt Collier with his new project Phunk Phactory, plus the Guitars Over Guns youth group and DJ Le Spam spinning funk 45 classics.
Details: Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.communityartsandculture.org; $30, free for 12 and under.
Sunday
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
Free For All
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM ALL ABOARD!
Train lovers unite as Free First Saturdays offer a day of fun at the museum with no entrance fee and plenty of choo-choos to explore, plus a pizza food truck.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; free.
