Family-friendly things to do: Art festivals and a Chili cook-off

Thursday
SMART STAGE MATINEE SERIES JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH
Roald Dahl’s classic tale of James and his insect pals taking an amazing journey across the sea on a tremendous floating peach comes to life onstage to the delight of your little ones.
Details: 10 a.m. Thursday, and 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $3-$7.20.
OLD-FASHIONED FUN SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR
Endless family entertainment includes carnival rides, games, great food (and a beer garden for mom and dad), alligator shows, racing pigs, petting zoos, pony rides and much more. Plus, for $10 extra, enjoy a concert at 8 p.m. Thursday by classic Southern-rock band 38 Special (“Hold on Loosely,” “Caught Up in You”). Final weekend.
Details: Noon-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; www.southfloridafair.com; $15, $9 seniors, $8 kids 6-11, free 5 and under.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
Last chance to marvel at the latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil, a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday; next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
Friday
FINAL WEEKEND LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
BE OUR GUEST BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.
Families will love this fantastic adaptation of the classic tale of the story of transformation and tolerance. A cruel prince is turned into a hideous beast by an enchantress; to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return (enter Belle) before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org; $25.
NATURE FILM NIGHT IMAX’S “DINOSAURS: GIANTS OF PATAGONIA”
Kick off the evening at 7 p.m. with a fun and interactive educational display inspired by the film to be shown at 8 at the Banyan Bowl’s outdoor amphitheater. This week, walk with some of the largest dinosaurs discovered to date, including the Gigantosaurus and the Argentinosaurus in this amazing film. Prior to the screening, gather in the Hibiscus room for all things dinosaur, with an archeological dig, dinosaur activities and much more.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
FEELING ARTSY? CORAL GABLES FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Thousands of art and fun lovers are expected to fill the streets at this festival that features more than 175 artists, plus steel drum, jazz and big band music, great food, a fine wine and spirits area, and a Kidz Zone offering bounce houses, slides, rides, face-painting and more.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between Ponce De Leon and LeJeune Road (SW 42nd Ave.) on Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables; www.coralgablesartfestival.com; free admission; $99 VIP (unlimited food and drinks), $69 food only (includes two beverage tickets); $10 Kidz Zone, $25 Play All Day admission.
REV IT UP DANIA BEACH VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE SHOW
Are you born to be wild, or feeling like an easy rider? Check out this family-friendly event featuring more than 380 vintage motorcycles (this year’s theme is BMW: New and Old), plus cycle field games, antique bicycle displays, an old parts swap meet, live music by “The Whipping Post,” roller derby girls, great food and drink and a kiddie play area.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd St., Dania Beach; www.daniabeachvintagebikeshow.com; free.
DEERFIELD BEACH FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
More than 125 artists from across the country display their work at the 37th-annual festival, which also features live pop, rock and soul bands, a kids’ exhibition and plenty of great food vendors.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; www.deerfield-beach.com; free.
FAMILY FUN SERIES BISCUIT THE LITTLE YELLOW PUPPY
The popular series of books by Alyssa Satin Capucilli comes to life onstage, bringing music and adventure as Biscuit explores, makes new friends and even stirs up some mischief along the way.
Details: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $16.
IT’S EASY BEING GREEN SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.
Actors’ Playhouse’s youth performance troupe, The Musical Miracles, present this full production based on the beloved, Oscar-nominated film, bringing together all your favorite characters, including the ogre Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Dragon, the Three Little Pigs, and many more,
Details: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $23.
Sunday
ALL-DAY FESTIVAL KISS COUNTRY CHILI COOK-OFF
For more than three decades now, KISS 99.9 has been serving up hot country sounds along with a deliciously spicy chili contest. This year is no different, with five top acts: Chris Lane, Granger Smith, Joe Nichols, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line.
Details: Gates open at 8:30 a.m., music starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, at the C. B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; www.wkis.cbslocal.com; $52.
JUNGLE ISLAND FAMILY ADVENTURE DAY
Celebrate the 13th anniversary of Family Adventure Day with two live concerts by Uncle Moishy, circus performances, carnival rides and bounce houses, a kid-favorite petting farm, an Everglades trail, a flamingo lake and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.familyadventureday.com; $34.95 adults, $26.95 kids 3-10 ($7 off coupons online).
NICE DAY FOR A PICNIC MISO IN THE PARK
Free concert in Collins Park features the Miami Symphony Orchestra performing kid-friendly works, plus Belkys Nerey and Brandi Reddick will judge contests for Most Fashionable Picnic, Most Artistic Picnic and Most Gourmet Picnic. Prizes for winners.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bassmuseum.org; free; picnic baskets available for purchase.
Free For All
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, kids can enjoy a special saxophone solo artist musical performance.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
