Family-friendly things to do: See the circus, feast on seafood

Thursday
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
Exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through May 21, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
THOSE LIGHTS! LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through Jan.29, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS OUT OF THIS WORLD
The Greatest Show On Earth returns with a new twist on its usual array of death-defying stunts, amazing acrobats, exotic animals and crazy clowns. This year’s show is an intergalactic adventure full of space-age family fun and technology — plus, for the first time, half the circus is on ice. Final weekend.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$84.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Jan. 29; next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
Friday
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT “THE PEANUTS MOVIE”
Gather the tribes and take in the 2015 animated film “The Peanuts Movie,” featuring the antics and adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the gang, based on Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip. Bring a flashlight for Flashlight Tours at various times — movie begins at 8.
Details: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SENSORY SATURDAY
Special event for children with sensory processing disorders and their families offers yoga, art, music and activities (such as bubble painting and a sensory-friendly stage performance) amid a comfortable environment in which lights and sound will be dimmed.
Details: 9-11 a.m. at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; pre-registration is required; RSVP to sensorysaturday@miamichildrensmuseum.org or call 305-373-KIDS (5437) x 126.
FAMILY FUN DAY SACRED ARTS OF THE ORISHAS
Explore the rich and vibrant arts rooted in Orisha worship, an Afro-Cuban religious tradition called Lukumi or Santeria. Learn about one of Miami’s largest religious communities and its widely unknown sacred traditions, including drumming, dance and beadwork.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
ART DECO WEEKEND KIDS’ CLUB
Just being at Art Deco Weekend will be fun enough for your little ones, but kids will also have their own special place to play, learn, listen, dance and create, with the help of interactive programs, stage shows and presentations from the Miami Design Preservation League, Perez Art Museum Miami, Bass Museum, Fantasy Theater Factory and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Art Deco Weekend, Ocean Drive and 13th Street (Lummus Park), Miami Beach; www.artdecoweekend.com; free.
MORE ART! BEAUX ARTS FESTIVAL
The 66th edition of the Beaux Arts Festival of Art boasts more than 230 juried exhibitors from the U.S. and abroad, plus great live music, yummy cuisine and entertainment for your little ones.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-668- 8499 or www.beauxartsmiami.org; free.
GET CRABBY STONE CRAB & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
Bring the family to this sixth-annual event presented by Grille 401 to nibble on stone crab claws and other seafood, or to enjoy the hermit crab races, games, prizes, live music by Smokin’ J’s Poker Night and more. Seafood dishes from local vendors start at $5.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.goriverwalk.com; free, beer garden $25 for 21 and up.
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA FREE FAMILY DAY
Fun-filled day offers opera fans of all ages hands-on activities, performances, interactive experiences and the thrill of live theater, with a family-friendly version of the classic opera “Carmen.”
Details: Noon Saturday at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill; www.lpacfl.com; free.
FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
Celebrate the artist within you by participating in a variety of arts and crafts workshops during a day when the museum becomes a Think Tank for creative ideas for young minds. Plus, guest artists talk about their creative process and preferred mediums, facilitate interactive activities, and perform live.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
BLUE STARLITE DRIVE-IN “JURASSIC PARK” AND “E.T.”
Pack the whole family in the car for Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking 1993 dinosaur-cloning-gone-wrong flick “Jurassic Park,” followed by Spielberg’s 1982 classic starring a very young Drew Barrymore and a charming alien who has crash-landed in the neighborhood.
Details: Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday (first movie starts at 6) at Blue Starlite Drive-In, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; www.miamiurbandrivein.com; $5 per car and $10 per passenger per movie.
Sunday
GOT THE BLUES? SUNSHINE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Fifth-annual all-day family-friendly blowout once again features the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, who will be performing material from its third studio album, “Let Me Get By.” Also on the bill are Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo's Almost Dead, singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Dave Mason (Traffic), plus Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars and Greyhounds.
Details: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster or www.sunshinemusicfestival.com; $59.95-$129.95; $229.95 VIP; kids 5 and under free.
Free For All
WORD POWER SECOND SATURDAYS AT PAMM
Discover the power of words, color and compassion by creating a cover story with your own unique message or superhero. Enjoy music, performances, superhero kid activities and a CareForceOne Disco that lifts up the voices of caregivers - the real-life superheroes who look after our loved ones, our homes and make all other work possible.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free.
