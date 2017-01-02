Family-friendly things to do: Start the new year at the circus or opera

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM PENGUIN HOLIDAYS
Last weekend to waddle over for the ultimate penguin experience. Guests can learn about the endangered African Penguin species while enjoying roaming penguin costume characters, free penguin poster and t-shirt giveaways, and daily penguin presentations. And true penguin lovers can partake in a Penguin Encounter ($85-$120), which includes an interactive educational segment, penguin feeding, and a 15-20 minute individual Meet and Greet with the penguins inside the park’s new Penguin Isle exhibit.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular price admission is $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM THOMAS AND FRIENDS
All aboard for one more weekend! The MCM bids a fond farewell to the Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit, a 1,500-sq.-ft. playground where kids can use their creativity by climbing into Thomas’ cab and exploring the engine’s inner workings, fixing Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts, suiting up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
JUNGLE ISLAND WILD HOLIDAYS
Last weekend to go wild during the Christmas break from school. Enjoy festive activities including holiday parades with the park’s wild animal friends, arts & crafts, a Candy Cane Jungle, scavenger hunts and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $39.95 adults, $32.95 kids 3-10.
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours. Final weekend.
Details: 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30-9 p.m. Sunday, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $12 presale online.
HOLIDAY MAGIC SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
Only four more days to experience the world’s largest Christmas theme park. It’s truly a must-see for kids of all ages, with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides, festive music, great food, and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Sunday at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $31.40-$43.32.
THOSE LIGHTS! LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through Jan.29, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, running through Jan. 29; next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
Friday
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS OUT OF THIS WORLD
The Greatest Show On Earth returns with a new twist on its usual array of death-defying stunts, amazing acrobats, exotic animals and crazy clowns. This year’s show is an intergalactic adventure full of space-age family fun and technology – plus, for the first time, half the circus is on ice.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; running through Jan.15; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$84.
FAMILY FUN CONCERT SERIES ORCHESTRA MIAMI
The second of five family-friendly concerts in this series is called “Visions of America”: Journey across the landscape of the United States through the eyes of different composers. The show will be a side-by-side concert with members of the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and feature works by Grofé, Dvorak, Copland, Gershwin and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57 th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $15, $10 kids 17 and under.
Saturday
FEELING ARTSY? LAS OLAS ART FAIR PT. 1
The 29th annual event — one of the top 100 art festivals in the country — will transform the Boulevard into a giant street art gallery, featuring more than 150 top national artists displaying their works, plus live music, great food and an art giveaway.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Las Olas Boulevard, between SE 6th Avenue and SE 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; www.artfestival.com; free.
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA FREE FAMILY DAY
Fun-filled day offers opera fans of all ages hands-on activities, performances, interactive experiences and the thrill of live theater.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; free, ticket required.
FREE FAMILY FEST ARCATTACK
Part rock concert, part science experiment, this show invites the audience to explore concepts such as electricity, voltage and current, magnetism, robotics and lightning with an entertaining, interactive and truly “electrifying” performance.
Details: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free with First Access Passes.
FUN ART CLASSES CREATIVE ARTS 4 KIDS
Monthly series for kids 6-12 offers different themes to teach about the elements of art through painting, drawing and sculpting activities in the style of renowned artists. This month’s theme is “Silhouettes,” inspired by Kara Walker, with the children’s activity Cut-out Designs.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $18 per class, $60 four-class series; $12 per class, $40 four-class series for MOCA members, NOMI residents and City employees; $2 discount for each additional child in the household.
Sunday
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
Free For All
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM ALL ABOARD!
Train lovers unite as Free First Saturdays offer a day of fun at the museum with no entrance fee and plenty of choo-choos to explore, plus a pizza food truck.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments