Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate the new year with the stars

Thursday
JUNGLE ISLAND WILD HOLIDAYS
Go wild during the two-week Christmas vacation from school with festive activities such as holiday parades with the park’s wild animal friends, arts & crafts, a Candy Cane Jungle, scavenger hunts and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 8, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $39.95 adults, $32.95 kids 3-10.
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours.
Details: 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 3-9 p.m. Sunday, and 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, running through Jan. 8, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $12 presale online.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 4:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Friday, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, running through Jan. 29; next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
HOLIDAY MAGIC SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
The world’s largest Christmas theme park is a must-see for kids of all ages, with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides, festive music, great food, and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight daily, running through Jan. 8, at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $31.40-$43.32.
THOSE LIGHTS! LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, running through Jan. 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
LIVE LIKE BELLA NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
Final weekend to see the magical Pinecrest Gardens transformed into a holiday wonderland illuminated by thousands of sparkling holiday lights in this event presented by Live Like Bella, a foundation for childhood cancer. Enjoy pictures with Santa every night, plus Christmas music, story telling, mechanical rides, pony rides and much more, plus tasty treats available for purchase.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for 2 and under.
ZOO MIAMI ZOO LIGHTS
See the Zoo at night like you’ve never seen it before, as half a million animal-shaped lights create a spectacular, festive atmosphere, enhanced by free 3D glasses, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, yuletide carolers and carousel rides. Final weekend.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; $9.95 per person ($7.95 members).
THE STATE BALLET THEATER OF RUSSIA CINDERELLA
Set to the music of Prokofiev and inspired by the timeless fairy tale, “Cinderella” is one of the most magical and hopeful of the storybook ballets. This full-scale production is choreographed by Vladimir Vasiliev, former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet and “The Best Male Dancer of the 20th Century.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $31.50-$61.50.
WE CAME TO DANCE TOUR DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE
America’s favorite dance show hits the road again with performances from the best dancers in the business, including Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, who will join her partner Val Chmerkovskiy; plus other Season 23 stars such as Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Hayley Erbert and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $45-$85.
Saturday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM NOON YEAR’S EVE
Proving that it’s never too early to kick off a great New Year’s Eve party, Miami Children’s Museum will ring in the New Year (a few hours early) with a countdown to noon. The main hall of MCM will be transformed into a Times Square-like atmosphere with a ball drop with balloons and confetti. Then, meet some ballerinas, take a ballet class, and enjoy a special presentation from the dancers of Miami City Ballet.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM ROCK’N NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Not one, but two ball drops (one with beach balls for kids 5 and older, one with balloons for those younger than 5) will mark the official start of the “noon” year, with a sparkling cider toast. Plus, kids can create their own fireworks jewelry and make their own New Year’s party hats and notecards using traditional Asian brushes and ink to celebrate the Year of the Chicken.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
MR. 305 PITBULL’S NEW YEAR’S EVE REVOLUTION
You’ve seen it on FOX — now see it in person. Miami’s favorite party rapper does his best to turn Bayfront Park into the Magic City’s tropical version of Times Square with a star-studded celebration featuring hosts Pitbull (“I Know You Want Me [Calle Ocho],” “Timber,” “Give Me Everything”) and Queen Latifah, plus a staggering list of special guests, including Snoop Dogg, Salt-N-Pepa, Young MC, Biz Markie, Tone-Loc, Rob Base, Naughty By Nature and Coolio.
Details: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550 or www.bayfrontparkmiami.com; free.
Sunday
“SOMETHING BIG 2017” YOGA JOURNEY
Kick off the New Year in a healthy way with this free outdoor, all-ages, live-music yoga class led by Leslie Glickman and the Yoga Journey Team, and feel the vibration of more than 1,000 people practicing together.
Details: 10 a.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
HOT WHEELS DREAM CAR CLASSIC
Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and- joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.
Free For All
FORT LAUDERDALE ORANGE BOWL DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN
The whole family can party like it’s 2017 with live music by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Crystal Dreams and funk-Top 40 band Pocket Change, plus a DJ and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, slides, face painting, games, contests, line dancing and free caricatures. For the tiny set, there’s an early countdown at 7 p.m. in addition to the usual midnight one. The midnight countdown will feature a spectacular illuminated anchor, which weighs more than 700 pounds and features close to 12,000 LED lights, and will descend from 100 feet in the air as the final seconds of 2016 tick down .
Details: 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday at SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-5363 or www.fortlauderdale.gov; free.
