Family-friendly things to do: Y-100 Jingle Ball; lights at Zoo Miami

Thursday
HOLIDAY MAGIC SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
The world’s largest Christmas theme park is a must-see for kids of all ages, with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides, festive music, great food, and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight daily, running through Jan. 8, at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $31.40-$43.32.
THOSE LIGHTS! LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL
Celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns, inspiring performances and delicious cuisine. Kids young and old will marvel at these enormous, colorful lanterns, custom-built by Chinese artisans, that typically take four weeks to complete. The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are more than 30 feet high, others up to 300 feet long, and all of them will take your breath away.
Details: 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, running through Jan. 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.lanternlightfestival.com; $25 ($23 advance), $21 children 2-15 ($19 advance), under 2 free.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
The latest acrobatic spectacle of beauty and power from Cirque du Soleil presents a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, our perception of reality is utterly transformed. See why the Chicago Tribune calls Kurios a “fantastic show that reveals this extraordinary artistic company’s singular capacity for exploration and metamorphosis.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. and 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday, running through Jan. 29, next to the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios; $39-$160.
Friday
OLD-FASHIONED FUN WINTERLAND AT THE FARM
Enjoy the Illuminated Forest, petting zoo, paddleboat and hay rides, bounce houses, snow, hot chocolate and treats, pony rides and face-painting, plus meet Santa Claus and his magical friends as they stop by every two hours.
Details: 4-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Jan. 8, at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; www.pintofarm.com; $19, $12 presale online.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket and stick around for the hilarious 1990 Christmas comedy classic “Home Alone,” starring Macauley Culkin as a boy who is left behind by accident when the family goes on a trip to Paris, and ends up giving two would-be burglars more than they can handle. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
LIVE LIKE BELLA NIGHTS OF LIGHTS
See the magical Pinecrest Gardens transformed into a holiday wonderland illuminated by thousands of sparkling holiday lights in this event presented by Live Like Bella, a foundation for childhood cancer. Enjoy pictures with Santa every night, plus Christmas music, story telling, mechanical rides, pony rides and much more, plus tasty treats available for purchase. Check website for performances happening each evening.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Jan.1 at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5, free for 2 and under.
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM THE POLAR EXPRESS
A magical holiday tradition is resurrected as this 45-minute train ride based on the classic children’s story ventures through the quiet wilderness for a special visit to the North Pole and a meeting with Santa Claus. Guests on board, who are encouraged to wear their PJs, will enjoy warm cocoa and other treats while listening to and reading along with the enchanting story. Plus, each child will receive a silver sleigh bell for the first gift of Christmas.
Details: 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; running through Dec. 24; at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; $35; VIP tables also available; children under 2 free (must sit on adult’s lap).
ZOO MIAMI ZOO LIGHTS
See the Zoo at night like you’ve never seen it before, as half a million animal-shaped lights create a spectacular, festive atmosphere, enhanced by free 3D glasses, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, yuletide carolers and carousel rides.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, running through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25), at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; $9.95 per person ($7.95 members).
GIRL CHOIR OF SOUTH FLORIDA CAROL OF THE DANCE
Singers from all six levels of the program, from girls to women, will sing well-loved carols, collaborating with local folk musicians to perform with traditional instruments such as flute, guitar, hand drums and more. The program will highlight repertoire specifically for women’s voices by composers including Handel, Clausen, Daley and Szymko, plus modern works from jazz and musical theater genres.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462- 0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $10-$38.
Saturday
FLAMINGO GARDENS SANTA’S LITTLE HELPERS
It’s a day of holiday fun for kids of all ages at Flamingo Gardens: Ride the Catabella Express Holiday Train to visit Santa at his workshop, play in Santa’s Snow Mound, help the elves make holiday crafts to keep or give as presents, and help Mrs. Claus and the elves pass out treats. Stay late for the Garden of Lights show from 5-8 p.m. daily.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $19.95, $12.95 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SEASON OF THE ARTS
This series will introduce children and their families to a different form of art every Saturday during the month of December. This week, join the New World Symphony for a series of special performances and a musical workshop that will expose your little ones to the magical of musical instruments. Create musical jewelry, enjoy a sing-along story time, and have a chance to play the giant floor piano from the movie “Big.”
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES “A CHRISTMAS CAROL — THE MUSICAL”
The Charles Dickens classic takes a musical turn in this festive holiday favorite written especially for family audiences that will warm your heart as it reveals the true meaning of the holidays. Watch as Tiny Tim and the entire Cratchit family join three unearthly "Spirits" in trying to convince Ebenezer Scrooge to change his "Bah-Humbug" ways.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through Dec. 24, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $13-$20.
HOLIDAY LAUGHS “ELF THE MUSICAL”
This stage adaptation performed by the Florida Children’s Theatre of the hilarious 2003 Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell as the fish-out-of-water elf Buddy who embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father — and the true meaning of Christmas — will delight children of all ages.
Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Northeast corner of 441 and Sunrise Boulevard, Lauderhill; www.lpacfl.com; $25 advance, $30 at the door.
Sunday
A
ROCKIN’ SEASON Y-100 JINGLE BALL
Annual holiday blowout features top pop artists including Meghan Trainor (“All About that Bass,” “Lips Are Movin’”), Diplo (“Where Are U Now”), The Chainsmokers (“Closer”), Fifth Harmony (“Worth It”), Nicky Jam (“El Perdon”), Alessia Cara (“Here”), Charlie Puth (“One Call Away,” “See You Again”), Tove Lo (“Habits [Stay High],” “Talking Body”), Lukas Graham (“7 Years,” “Mama Said”) and Hailee Steinfeld (“Love Myself,” “Starving”).
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $46-$251.
Monday
EVOLUTION TOUR 2016 SABRINA CARPENTER
Radio Disney chart-topper best known for her role as Maya Hart in “Girl Meets World” and as the lead dancer on “Just Dance Kids 2” performs the pop-rock hits that have helped her climb the iTunes charts, such as “We’ll Be the Stars” and “On Purpose.” Originally scheduled for Oct. 9 — tickets for that show will be honored.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $20.50-$26.50.
Free For All
GET TOGETHER THE MIAMI FLEA
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the season finale of the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and every creative soul in the city. Enjoy holiday-themed gifts, a gift-wrapping station, dozens of vendors, live music, great food and drink at the Grub Garden and make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some cool crafts and face-painting.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments