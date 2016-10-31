Family-friendly things to do: See an Orchestra Miami, young stars

Thursday
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM THOMAS AND FRIENDS
All aboard! The MCM welcomes the Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit, a 1,500-sq.-ft. playground where kids can use their creativity by climbing into Thomas’ cab and exploring the engine’s inner workings, fixing Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts, suiting up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors, and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 8, at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
New exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through May 21, 2017, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
HOLIDAY MAGIC SANTA’S ENCHANTED FOREST
It’s back! The world’s largest Christmas theme park is a must-see for kids of all ages, with its millions upon millions of dazzling lights, more than 100 rides, festive music, great food and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.
Details: 5 p.m.-midnight daily, running through Jan. 8, at Santa’s Enchanted Forest (Tropical Park), 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; www.santasenchantedforest.com; $31.40-$43.32.
Friday
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their "Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket, stick around and watch the 1993 classic family drama “Free Willy,” starring Jason James Richter as a boy who befriends a captive whale, and featuring Michael Jackson’s “Will You Be There” as its theme song. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
STEPHEN KING CLASSIC “CARRIE - THE MUSICAL”
Final weekend to feel the Halloween spirit with this musical adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel about a bullied, sheltered teen with telekinetic powers. Not recommended for small children.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theatre, Galleria Mall, 2542B E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-763-6882 or www.flct.org; $25 advance, $30 at the door.
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
FAMILY FUN CONCERT SERIES ORCHESTRA MIAMI
Orchestra Miami kicks off its season series with the first of five shows, “Tyrannosaurus Sue: A Cretaceous Concerto” by Bruce Adolphe, in which the audience will travel back 67 million years to discover the life and times of Tyrannosaurus Sue as she competes with a tricky Troodon, chases a Parasaurolophus, and battles with a menacing Triceratops. Elaine Rinaldi conducts.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl, 11000 SW 57 th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $15, $10 kids 17 and under.
Saturday
THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU FREE FAMILY DAY
In this “Discovering Design” program, kids can take inspiration from artist Ann Jonas’ “Color Dance” (1989), then create their own patterns and kaleidoscope with local artist Carolina Cuevato.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; free for kids under 15 and accompanying adults: RSVP at www.wolfsonian.org.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY
Alexander knows it is going to be a very bad day when he wakes up with gum in his hair, and he is right. Things only get worse as the day goes on, and the only reasonable response is to move to Australia, his favorite country. Judith Viorst adapted her own award-winning children's book into this marvelous musical that will be very familiar to kids who have seen the hilarious feature film starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through Nov. 10, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
FUN ART CLASSES CREATIVE ARTS 4 KIDS
Monthly series for kids 6-12 offers different themes to teach about the elements of art through painting, drawing and sculpting activities in the style of renowned artists. This month’s topic is Things Appear When Uncovered, inspired by satirical street artist and political activist Banksy, featuring the activity Stencil Compositions.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org; $18 per class, $60 four-class series; $12 per class, $40 four-class series for MOCA members, NOMI residents and City employees; $2 discount for each additional child in the household.
DISNEY CLASSIC “THE LION KING JR.”
Enjoy this adaptation of the 1994 Oscar-winning film with music by Elton John and Tim Rice featuring the young African Lion Prince Simba, who faces great danger in the African Pride Lands, learns about the “Circle of Life” and fulfills his destiny to follow his father, King Mustafa, as king.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Dec. 3, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
HOT WHEELS DREAM CAR CLASSIC
Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts can show off their pride-and- joy rides, with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods on display at this family-friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com; attendance is free; $20 to register a vehicle.
GREYNOLDS PARK BLUEGRASS JAM
Family-friendly outdoor festival satisfies your monthly bluegrass fix with honey-kissed harmonies backed by banjo, fiddle, mandolin and upright bass. Presented by the South Florida Bluegrass Association.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-945-3425 or www.southfloridabluegrass.org; free, $7 park admission.
LITTLE KIDS WITH BIG TALENT YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE
The Aventura Marketing Council presents its seventh-annual showcase of sensational young singers, with proceeds benefiting the AMC Education Foundation.
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $25-$50; free lap tickets for kids 4 and under.
Free For All
GOLD COAST RAILROAD MUSEUM ALL ABOARD!
Train lovers unite as Free First Saturdays offer a day of fun at the museum with no entrance fee and plenty of choo-choos to explore, plus a pizza food truck.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.gcrm.org; free.
