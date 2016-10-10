Family-friendly things to do: Eat seafood, get spooked

Thursday
JUNGLE ISLAND KIDS IN FREE
Through Oct. 31, each child 10 and under receives free admission to the tropical paradise of Jungle Island with each paid adult admission (must mention promotion). Explore the 18-acre park and marvel at all kinds of exotic wildlife, from twin orangutans, Australian red kangaroos, Aldabra tortoises, big cats, reptiles and colorful parrots. Plus, enjoy animal shows including Winged Wonders, Wild Encounters and Wild Adventures, then take a salt-water plunge at Parrot Cove, Jungle Island’s private beach oasis.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; regular park admission is $39.95 per adult and $32.95 per child.
THE LITTLE FARM PUMPKIN PATCH
Get into the fall season with this fun day featuring hundreds of pumpkins, pony rides (one free per pumpkin purchased), a petting farm, scarecrow kits and harvest décor for sale. Plus, kids can help feed the animals and milk the goats.
Details: 3-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, running through Oct. 31, at The Little Farm, 13401 SW 224th St., Goulds; www.thelittlefarm.us; free entry, $5 parking fee.
GET SPOOKED HOUSE OF HORROR AMUSEMENT PARK
Why wait till Halloween for thrills and chills? South Florida’s largest haunted house brings more than 30 rooms of terror, two acres of new rides, live music, games and great carnival food such as elephant ears and fried Oreos.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday, running through Oct. 31, at Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; www.houseofhorrorpark.com; $29, $15 kids 6 and under – includes unlimited rides.
Friday
FAMILY FUN SERIES PETE THE CAT
Introduce your little ones to live theater with the charming adventures of Jimmy and his hilarious blue cat, Pete, on a new journey of friendship, all the way to Paris and back again in a VW Bus. Based on the book series by Eric Litwin and James Dean.
Details: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday (Smart Stage Matinee Series, $3-$10) and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday ($16) at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org.
KIDS’ HAPPY HOUR FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their "Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket, stick around and watch the 1995 film “Casper,” about the adventures of everyone’s favorite friendly ghost, starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
RAISE A TOAST OKTOBERFEST MIAMI
The original and longest-running Oktoberfest in Florida celebrates its 59th year with German beers, live music, German food and German folk dancing, plus bounce houses for the kids, magicians and a big field on which to run and play.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 1 p.m.-midnight Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, running through Oct. 23, at the German-American Social Club of Greater Miami, 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; www.gascmiami.org; $10, children 6-20 $5, under 6 free.
Saturday
PLANT THE SEED REDLAND GROWFEST
Fifth-annual event celebrates “all things edible, green and growing,” and connects the dots between the farm and the family dinner table. Activities include local food samples (don’t miss the jackfruit curry), live music, art, tours, giveaways and plenty of fun for kids.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; www.fruitandspicepark.org; $10, kids under 12 free.
FLAMINGO GARDENS HARVEST FESTIVAL
Weekend festival throughout October will feature free hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin decorating station, bounce houses, DJ Digital Anarchy spinning lively songs, games, contests and autumn crafts and activities for the whole family. This week’s theme is Fairy Tales Weekend, where kids can meet their favorite characters.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $9.95, $6.45 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM HI-TECH/LO-TECH
New exhibition created by YAA explores how technology and art have become intertwined more than ever before over the past few decades by featuring interactive technological artwork produced by contemporary South Florida artists. Visitors will learn about a broad range of technological developments and their effects on art both before and after the turn of the 21st century.
Details: Opening 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, running through May 21, 2017, at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY
Alexander knows it is going to be a very bad day when he wakes up with gum in his hair, and he is right. Things only get worse as the day goes on, and the only reasonable response is to move to Australia, his favorite country. Judith Viorst adapted her own award-winning children's book into this marvelous musical that will be very familiar to kids who have seen the hilarious feature film starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through Nov. 10, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
CHILDREN’S CLASSIC ANNIE JR.
Enjoy this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the adventures of everyone’s favorite little redhead Little Orphan Annie and the timeless songs “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Oct. 22, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
FEELING CRABBY? COCONUT GROVE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
Just in time for the start of stone-crab season comes this beloved extravaganza featuring the best in regional cuisine from the Caribbean, Latin America, New Orleans and more, plus live calypso and reggae music, cooking workshops and the new Eco-Discovery Zone, plus great slides and rides for the kids.
Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; www.coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com; $15, kids under 12 free; $59 VIP (21 and over) features great perks including free beer, wine, water and soda, plus air-conditioned private restrooms.
MIAMI CHILDRENS MUSEUM NOT SO SCARY FAMILY HALLOWEEN BASH
Little goblins can dress up and trick-or- treat in a safe, fun environment around the Museum’s galleries, brave the Haunted House, test their knowledge in the Mad Scientist Lab, create crazed crafts and test their rhythmic skills in the Monster Mash/Dance Contest, plus many other activities.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $45.
Free For All
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, the students from Genesis Ju-Jitsu showcase their talent onstage.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
Sign up for the Family Fare newsletter
Do you want to receive this list every week, along with news on important topics for parents? Click here and sign up for our new Family Fare newsletter.
Comments