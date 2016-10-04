Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate fall season, Arsht Center’s 10th birthday

Thursday
MIAMI SEAQUARIUM TOTALLY TEACHERS WEEKEND
It’s always good to be a teacher, but even more so this weekend, as all Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County teachers and school employees with proper ID will enjoy free admission to the park, plus a discount for up to four guests at 50 percent off regular admission. In addition, Read Conmigo, a bilingual literacy program, will be onsite giving away free books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; regular price admission is $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM THOMAS AND FRIENDS
All aboard! The MCM welcomes the Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit, a 1,500-sq.-ft. playground where kids can use their creativity by climbing into Thomas’ cab and exploring the engine’s inner workings, fixing Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts, suiting up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors, and much more.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 8, at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
Friday
NATURE FILM NIGHT BORN TO BE WILD
Kick off the evening at 7 p.m. with a fun and interactive educational display inspired by the film to be shown at 8 p.m. at the Banyan Bowl’s outdoor amphitheater. This week, it’s the Disney Nature film “Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos,” a miraculous story of love, courage and survival that follows the adventures of a single chick in never-before filmed environments.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; www.pinecrestgardens.org; $5.
Saturday
CATCH SOCCER FEVER MIAMI FC
Get your kicks as our hometown soccer team Miami FC will host the Rayo OKC at the first Pups on the Pitch night. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to celebrate the Dog Days of Summer theme night (dog tickets are $10, and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami). Plus, Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, one of the greatest Colombian soccer players of all time, will be on hand and available for photos with fans from 6-8 p.m.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; www.miamifc.com; $20, $10 kids 12 and under.
FLAMINGO GARDENS HARVEST FESTIVAL
Weekend festival throughout October will feature free hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin decorating station, bounce houses, DJ Digital Anarchy spinning lively songs, games, contests and autumn crafts and activities for the whole family. This week’s theme is Great Scarecrow Competition: Enter your own imaginative interpretation of the classic scarecrow or vote for your favorite.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, running through Oct. 30, at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie; www.flamingogardens.org; $9.95, $6.45 age 3-11, free for 2 and under.
THE LITTLE FARM PUMPKIN PATCH
Get into the fall season with this fun day featuring hundreds of pumpkins, pony rides (one free per pumpkin purchased), a petting farm, scarecrow kits and harvest décor for sale. Plus, kids can help feed the animals and milk the goats.
Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, running through Oct. 31, at The Little Farm, 13401 SW 224th St., Goulds; www.thelittlefarm.us; free entry, $5 parking fee.
FAMILY FUN DAY ASPIRING ARCHITECTS
Explore the new exhibition, “The Discipline of Nature: Architect Alfred Browning Parker in Florida,” and discover some of Miami’s unique architectural designs. Plus, visit the building blocks station and create your own modern house using a variety of materials.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
CHILDREN’S CLASSIC GOODNIGHT MOON & THE RUNAWAY BUNNY
Three chances at two venues to catch this charming adaptation of Margaret Wise Brown's timeless children's books, which serve as a perfect introduction to the theater. “Goodnight Moon” celebrates the comfort of nighttime rituals, while “The Runaway Bunny” delights audiences with a made-up tale of a baby bunny's journey away from home. A Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia production.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Helen K. Persson Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $12; and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $16-$18.
ARSHT CENTER 10TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
All-day bash features a plethora of performances by Miami Music Project Leaders Orchestra, Miami Children's Chorus, Cirque Dreams, Fushu Daiko, Ketchy Shuby, Afrobeta, Guitars Over Guns, Karen Peterson Dance, Bahamas Junkanoo Revue, Lion Parade and many more, plus great food, a Kids Activity Zone and a 7:30 p.m. concert with Spam All-Stars, Tiempo Libre and Cee Lo Green.
Details: 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, concert with Cee Lo Green is $10.
SEW MUCH FUN! FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON
Kids of all ages are invited to make their own special quilt during “The Villagers, Quilts and 50 Years of Preservation” exhibit. Plus, celebrate the launch of “The Old Police & Fire Station Children’s Activity Booklet,” which encourages youngsters to explore the museum building’s history through fun facts and activities: Explore a police car and firefighter truck, and meet a real-life firefighter, police officer and K-9 dog. Then, stick around for a special musical performance and participate in a building scavenger hunt.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
MUSICAL THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY
Alexander knows it is going to be a very bad day when he wakes up with gum in his hair, and he is right. Things only get worse as the day goes on, and the only reasonable response is to move to Australia, his favorite country. Judith Viorst adapted her own award-winning children's book into this marvelous musical that will be very familiar to kids who have seen the hilarious feature film starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through Nov. 10, at Actor’s Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20.
CHILDREN’S CLASSIC ANNIE JR.
Enjoy this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the adventures of everyone’s favorite little redhead Little Orphan Annie and the timeless songs “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Oct. 22, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
GO GREEN! GREEN BABY FAIR
Family event offers new parents and parents-to- be eco-friendly options and opportunities to explore green ways to bring up baby. Vendors and sponsors include wellness services, pediatricians, massage therapists, chiropractors, baby sitters, photographers and toy manufacturers. Plus there’s a Mommy Spa Lounge and a fun kids’ corner where your little ones can enjoy art activities, drumming, story time and more.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami; www.greenbabyfair.com; $20, $15 online; 13 and under free.
FALL FOR AUTUMN DEERING HARVESTER DAY
Celebrate the fall harvest with activities such as bocce ball and croquet, create corn-husk dolls, and take family photos next to the vintage International Harvester Truck decorated for fall. Plus, take a historic house tour at 10:30 a.m. or 3 p.m. and enjoy a not-too-spooky story by Nora Trujillo, who will be reading her newest children’s book, “Miami Boo: Scary Tales of the City” from 2:30-4 p.m.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $12, $7 kids 4-14.
Free For All
PAINTING ABSTRACTION SECOND SATURDAYS AT PAMM
Kids — discover the expressive power of abstract painting by artists on exhibit in the “Routes of Influence: Critical Gestures” gallery. Outside on the terrace, use paint brushes to express yourselves through color, shape and movement.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000 or www.pamm.org; free.
