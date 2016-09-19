Family-friendly things to do: Enjoy Jungle Island, watch Miami FC

Thursday
JUNGLE ISLAND KIDS IN FREE
Through Sept. 30, South Florida residents have an even better reason to visit the tropical paradise of Jungle Island, as each child 10 and under receives free admission with each paid adult admission (must mention promotion). Explore the 18-acre park and marvel at all kinds of exotic wildlife, from twin orangutans, Australian red kangaroos, Aldabra tortoises, big cats, reptiles and colorful parrots. Plus, enjoy three animal shows including Winged Wonders, Wild Encounters and Wild Adventures, then cool off by taking a salt-water plunge at Parrot Cove, Jungle Island’s private beach oasis.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; regular park admission is $39.95 per adult and $32.95 per child.
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FOLLOW YOUR HEART
The most magical show on ice is back, with all the usual suspects including Mickey and Minnie, Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine, Goofy, Belle and Rapunzel, plus newer favorites from “Finding Dory,” “Frozen” and even “Inside Out.”
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$110.
Friday
WHO YOU GONNA CALL? FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS
Enjoy a DJ, face-painting, games and bounce houses and see why Local 10 (WPLG) viewers ranked this event No. 8 on their “Top 10 Places to Take the Kids in South Florida” list. Bring a blanket, stick around and watch the original 1984 spooky comedy smash “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver. Film is from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Arts Park at Young Circle, Hollywood Boulevard and US 1, Hollywood; 954-921-3500 or www.visithollywoodfl.org; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL
FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Kick off the weekend with entertaining cultural performances and activities. This week, performer Stephen Falk brings you his one man-show full of music and laughs.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
GULFSTREAM PARK FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Weekly series of free family fun in Champions Plaza features kid-friendly games, music by a DJ and appearances by the lovable, mumbling Minions from “Despicable Me.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; www.gulfstreampark.com; free.
CATCH SOCCER FEVER MIAMI FC
Get your kicks as our hometown soccer team Miami FC will host Puerto Rico FC for the first time, with a pregame autograph session (beginning at 7 p.m.) with Puerto Rican boxing legend Miguel Cotto and a postgame concert with Puerto Rican superstar singer Elvis Crespo. Plus, the first 5,000 fans will receive a free Miami FC T-shirt.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; www.miamifc.com; $20, $10 kids 12 and under.
Saturday
MICCOSUKEE RESORT & GAMING AMERICAN INDIAN DAY
The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida invites everyone for a day of fun, adventure and entertainment, featuring free airboat rides, alligator wrestling shows, carnival rides and water slides, plus Native American entertainment such as dancers, a fashion show and much more. And don’t miss the incredible arts & crafts for sale, as well as mouth-watering cuisine.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Miccosukee Gaming & Resort, Krome Avenue and 8th Street, Miami; www.miccosukee.com; free.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH YAA FIESTA!
At this all-day celebration, kids can explore colorful and exciting aspects of different Hispanic cultures from around the world, plus create artwork inspired by Hispanic artists and traditions. Don’t be late, as special guest salsa dancer Gabriela Gil will give a live demonstration of salsa, merengue and bahat at 11 a.m.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
GRAND OPENING THOMAS AND FRIENDS
All aboard! The Miami Children’s Museum welcomes the Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit, a 1,500-sq.-ft. playground where kids can use their creativity by climbing into Thomas’ cab and exploring the engine’s inner workings, fixing Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts, suiting up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors, and much more.
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, running through Jan. 8, at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
CHILDREN’S CLASSIC ANNIE JR.
Enjoy this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the adventures of everyone’s favorite little redhead Little Orphan Annie and the timeless songs “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through Oct. 22, at the Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $14, $10 kids under 12.
Sunday
SUNDAY FUNDAY MIAMI MARLINS
Cheer on the Fish one last Sunday against the Atlanta Braves while celebrating Aviation Day, and the first 5,000 children will receive a Marlins Kids Photoball. Plus, children 12 and under can take part in the traditional Diamond Dash and run the bases after the contest.
Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com/entertainment; tickets start at $16.
ARTSCAPE CONCERT SERIES TIMBALIVE
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the family-friendly sounds of TimbaLive, a Cuban group that blends Caribbean rhythms, popular Cuban Music, and lyrics and arrangements designed with the dancer in mind. Don’t miss the opening act, Dr. Ed Calle's Student Jazz Ensemble.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.globalartsproject.org; free.
NEW WORLD CENTER OPEN HOUSE
The New World Symphony is inviting the public to its home to explore, listen and learn, hands-on and up-close, with performances, tours, musical demonstrations and activities such as an instrument petting zoo, scavenger hunt and a Mini WALLCAST Concert at 7:15 p.m.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.newworldcenter.com; free; all ages welcome.
BARNACLE UNDER MOONLIGHT OLD TIME DANCE
Swing your partner, do-si- do, and promenade down to The Barnacle for a fun and friendly outdoor dance under a covered pavilion by Biscayne Bay, complete with a caller and a live acoustic band.
Details: Pre-dance instruction begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and dancing starts at 7, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866; $10, free for 9 and under.
Free For All
RAT-A-TAT-TAT FREE FRIDAY DRUM JAM
Help make a joyful cacophony and express yourself as everyone is invited to try out all the percussion instruments, learn from each other, and jam!
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12600 SW 130th St. #9-10, Miami; www.thesfcpa.org; all ages.
