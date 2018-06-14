The arrest is made more than a year later. Now, the driver faces DUI manslaughter

More than a year after an accident that police say caused the deaths of two elderly men, the man who drove his truck up onto the Oakland Park sidewalk and struck both of them has been charged in their deaths.
Glen Sturman, 49, now faces seven DUI counts, including DUI manslaughter.
On March 31 of last year, Sturman was driving a Ford F-150 truck north on 15th Terrace when he turned onto East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, north of Fort Lauderdale, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office news release.
The two men, Martin Lutz, 68, and William Peden, 74, were at a bus stop when Sturman turned and — unable to control his vehicle — drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the two men and a street lamp. The Sun-Sentinel reports that Sturman also hit the bus bench, a trash can, and the motorized wheelchair that Peden was in.
Sturman remained at the scene as the roommates were taken by Oakland Park Fire Rescue to nearby hospitals. Lutz had life-threatening injuries and died in April 2017, while Peden died earlier this year. He had moved to a long-term healthcare facility.
At the scene, Sturman had “bloodshot watery eyes, constricted pupils, slurred and mumbled speech, heavy breathing, dozing off and twitching,” Deputy Steven Serphos wrote in an arrest report that the Sun-Sentinel acquired. Toxicology results showed the presence of five drugs in Sturman's system at the time of the crash — two of them controlled substance that require a prescription, the report said.
Before he died, Peden told CBS4 News: “Senseless. 3 lives ruined. His, mine and the guy that hit us.”
Sturman, a Margate resident, was arrested June 1 and faces seven DUI charges, according to jail records. He is being held on bonds totaling $180,000.
