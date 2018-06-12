A dead man was found in the street. Cops are worried about his pregnant daughter

Since finding Roosevelt Bernard's body near a Hollywood street corner, police have been searching for his daughter and now want the public's help.
Hollywood police say Martine Bernard, six months pregnant, might be in danger.
They believe Martine Bernard, 35, could be in the Fort Lauderdale or Sunrise area. Her 68-year-old father was discovered around 8:30 Monday morning at the corner of Washington Street and 29th Avenue, a block east of Interstate 95.
Roosevelt Bernard's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on either Roosevelt Bernard's death or Martine Bernard's whereabouts should call 954-764-4357.
