Communication outage at Fort Lauderdale airport resolved. No more delays are expected.

A "communication outage" at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was resolved Monday night after two hours, but not before causing delays to passenger check-ins and flights, according to the airport.
Just before 10:30 p.m. the airport tweeted that the communication system was again up and running.
"The data communication issue is resolved, and FLL has returned to normal operations," the airport Tweeted.
The airport had issued a travel advisory just after 8 p.m. about the data problem.
Greg Meyer, a spokesman for the airport, said the outage blocked data from coming into the airport and prevented passengers from being checked in. The airlines affected were Azul, Spirit, Delta, JetBlue, Emirates and United.
"If you can't check passengers in then there is a delay in the flight," Meyer said earlier in the evening. "There is a ripple effect."
AT&T worked with the airport's Information Technology department to solve the problem.
Staff from The Broward County Aviation Department was sent to the affected areas to assist passengers, Meyer said.
Though the system returned to normal operations, travelers Monday night were being encouraged to check on their flight status before heading to the airport because of residual delays.
