Days after gator attacks and kills woman, city will install warning signs

Following the death of a woman mauled by an alligator at a nature park last week, the Town of Davie will be putting up warning posts.

Shizuka Matsuki, 47, was dragged into a lake at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie while walking her two dogs Friday morning. Officials confirmed her identity later that evening after discovering some of her limbs in the alligator's stomach.

Her body was recovered the next day.

"We are erecting signage at all town parks and open space sites with a water body or adjacent to a canal providing warning regarding natural hazards such as alligators, snakes and other animals," said Phillip R. Holste, Davie's assistant town administrator, in an email.

"We will also be implementing a public information campaign with our residents to remind them of these natural hazards," noting that the nature park will remain closed until the signage is installed.

A similar attack promoted the same response from Disney in 2016 when a Nebraska toddler was snatched by an alligator from the edge of a lagoon at Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel in the Orlando area.

Wildlife experts said the baby was likely mistaken for prey at a time of night when the reptiles tend to actively feed.

Three days after the attack, the company announced it would put up fences along its beaches, accompanied by signs indicating alligators and snakes may be in the water, telling guests to stay away and not feed the wildlife.