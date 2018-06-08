Armed driver led cops on a chase that made rush hour a nightmare. Then, one more gunshot.

Davie police are still trying to figure out what sparked a shooting followed by a chase and suicide on a busy I-75 during rush hour.
The Thursday evening mayhem on the expressway began around 6:30 p.m., according to Davie police.
Officers say a man in a white pickup truck shot into a car that had been driving in the westbound lanes of State Road 84 at University Drive in Davie. The intended victim in the white Pontiac was not hit but the driver's side window was riddled with 10 bullet holes, according to CBS4, the Miami Herald's news partner.
The shooting led officers to chase the shooter down Flamingo Road as he sped away in his white truck toward Sheridan and U.S. 27.
Given the number of cars on the road at the time, officers started to follow the suspect from a distance to try and minimize the danger to other rush hour drivers as he headed northbound on I-75 in West Broward, WPLG 10 reported.
The suspect eventually pulled off I-75 near Griffin Road and when officers approached the vehicle they found the suspect dead by gunshot.
"In the middle of the lanes of travel, police officers began to approach the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He pulled a gun off of the passenger seat and killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone told CBS4.
Leone added that there is no indication that road rage led to the spraying of gunfire at the Pontiac driver. "Right now we have no idea why this gentleman fired his gun multiple times at that other vehicle."
Florida Highway Patrol had several roads closed for hours, finally opening I-75 northbound after midnight.
